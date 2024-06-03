3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Huge Returns

High-yield dividend stocks exemplify stability and growth potential for astute investors in today’s investing environment. These firms show strong financial performance and strategic insight in addition to providing appealing dividend yields. This emphasis on capital allocation and product innovation supports a consistent dividend payout.
Let’s explore three high-yield dividend stocks to buy now.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stands out in the real estate investment trusts (REITs) sector with its unique focus on properties associated with the cannabis industry. This strategic niche and a 6.8% forward dividend yield set IIPR apart.
The company completed three leased projects in the first four months of 2024, demonstrating its commitment to growth. The sale of a property in Los Angeles, California, for $9.1 million, above its net carrying value, showcases IIPR’s prudent portfolio management and ability to identify high-yielding opportunities.
Further, the company has one of the lowest debt-to-total-assets ratios in the REIT sector, at 11%. Additionally, it maintains a cautious balance sheet. This low level of leverage lowers financial risk while increasing financial flexibility. Innovative Industrial Properties has ample time to manage its debt commitments. And, it can capitalize on favorable market conditions, given its debt doesn’t mature until May 2026.
Overall, because of its stable top-line growth potential and portfolio expansion, Innovative Industrial Properties is a high-yield dividend stock with a conservative balance sheet.
Verizon (VZ)
The forward dividend yield offered by Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is 6.5%. The company leads in telecommunications, offering enterprises and consumers wireless services. In Q1 of 2024, the company’s top-line from wireless services was $16.1 billion, representing a 3.4% annual increase. The wireless retail postpaid phone churn and wireless retail postpaid churn for consumers improved to 0.83% and 1.03%.
In addition, the company reported notable gains, with net losses down by 105K over Q1 of 2023, despite some net losses in wireless retail postpaid phone users. Also, fixed wireless net additions increased in the consumer market, reaching 203K in Q1.
Moreover, Verizon generated $3.4 billion in sales from wireless services in the business division, a 2.7% increase over Q1 of 2023. There were 178K postpaid net additions for business wireless retail, including 90K postpaid phone net additions. Notably, Q1 of 2024 had 151K fixed wireless net additions for businesses, the company’s greatest quarterly result to date.
In summary, Verizon’s robust broadband subscriber growth and exceptional sector performance firmly establish it as a top choice among high-yield dividend stocks.
Altria (MO)
Altria (NYSE:MO) is a market giant in the tobacco sector. Its stock provides a dividend yield (forward) of 8.4%. The business is renowned for its cutting-edge goods and marketing approaches. In Q1 of 2024, the Oral Tobacco Products Segment margins increased to 69.5%. Its product, On!, saw a share increase to 7.1% of the oral tobacco category, a gain of 0.7 share points.
Moreover, its Helix product had a 32% increase in shipping volume, amounting to over 33 million cans. The segment’s operational efficiency and profitability are reflected in adjusted operating income and margin expansion growth. On! and Helix’s performance reveals customer acceptability and effective marketing tactics.
Additionally, a $2.4 billion share repurchase program has been authorized. It indicates the company’s edge in cash flows and focus on returns. In Q1, $1.7 billion in dividends were distributed, indicating steady returns. Hence, retiring almost $1.1 billion in outstanding debt demonstrates sound financial management and liquidity.
Therefore, Altria is a desirable option for those looking for high-yield dividend stocks. It steadily increases its adjusted operating income and focuses on capital returns through share repurchases and dividends against macroeconomic difficulties.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in IIPR and VZ. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
5G, Cannabis, Commodities, Communications, Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Media, Real Estate, Streaming