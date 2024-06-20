Rags to Riches: 3 Robotics Stocks That Could Make Early Investors Rich

The robots aren’t coming. They’re already here. From assembly lines and warehouse operations to surgical centers and home assistants, the robot revolution is in full-swing. But while regular people today are using robots to vacuum their homes and turn off their lights, a growing number of companies are pushing into the red hot field of robotics on a much larger scale. That makes now a great time to look at robotics stocks to buy.
There appears to be no slowing down the momentum behind robots, especially with the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). Enthusiasts see the combination of robots and AI as the holy grail of technology that’s likely to push us all into a world that looks a lot like the film “Blade Runner.” Revenue generated from robotics is forecast to reach nearly $170 billion by 2032, and the three companies on this list stand to benefit thanks to their innovation in the sector.
UiPath (PATH)
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has struggled mightily since going public in 2021. Over the past five years, the company’s share price has fallen 85%. However, following a CEO change, there’s hope that things might turnaround for this maker of robotic process automation software. UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines has stepped back into the CEO role after exiting last year.
News that Dines is back at the helm of UiPath coincided with the company announcing better-than-expected financial results. For this year’s first quarter, UiPath reported earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents, which beat analysts’ consensus forecasts of 12 cents. Revenue totaled $335 million, up 16% from a year earlier and better than the Wall Street estimate of $333 million. The encouraging earnings give hope that UiPath might be turning a page. Investors looking for the next up and coming robotics stocks to buy may want to consider PATH.
Tesla (TSLA)
Robots are apparently Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) new thing. That and supercomputers. During a recent annual shareholder meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked up the company’s push into robotics, saying the the Optimus humanoid robot that’s currently under development could make Tesla a $25 trillion company. Musk added that the move into robotics will help Tesla write an entirely new book for itself.
Tesla first revealed plans to develop humanoid robots in 2021. Earlier this year, the company released a video showing its Optimus robot folding laundry. At the shareholder meeting, Musk compared Tesla’s humanoid robots to C-3PO from the movie “Star Wars” and said they will eventually cook, clean and do factory work for humans. Now might be an opportune time to take a position in TSLA stock with the share price down 34% over the past 12 months.
Medtronic (MDT)
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a medical technology company. It is involved in the development of cutting edge robotic-assisted surgery technologies, working in areas such as minimally invasive surgery and robotic-assisted spine procedures. Like the other names on this list, Medtronic’s stock has struggled lately, having fallen 10% in the past 12 months. But here, too, there are signs of a turnaround underway that may make MDT a great opportunity for investors looking at robotics stocks to buy.
The company has managed to beat Wall Street expectations with its financial results. But conservative guidance has hurt the stock. Still, some analysts remain extremely bullish on MDT stock and praise the company’s dividend. Medtronic pays a quarterly distribution of 70 cents per share, giving the stock a yield of 3.5%. The company recently raised its dividend for the 47th consecutive year, putting it in elite company.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.