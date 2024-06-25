RIVN Stock Alert: Rivian Eyes Its First-Ever Profit

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is on the climb today as the electric vehicle (EV) maker prepares to turn its first per-vehicle profit in company history. Indeed, Rivian is in the midst of several major cost-cutting efforts, with the end goal of producing a positive gross margin.
So, what has Rivian been up to lately?
Well, after a “messy” second quarter marred with production hiccups, Rivian is looking to lower its bill of materials heading into 2025.
“We will deliver a very small percentage of these newer vehicles [in terms of cost] in Q2,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe. “You won’t see a lot of those benefits until you get to Q3.”
As part of these changes, Rivian will greatly simplify its production methodology by eliminating 100 steps from battery making. The company will also remove “52 pieces of equipment from the body shop, and over 500 parts from the design of the R1T and R1S,” per Electrek.
Rivian has also added hundreds of new production robots to its manufacturing facilities, increasing the line rate by around 30%.
The company has already said that the upgrades made earlier in 2024 have allowed the company a “35% cost reduction of materials for its vans.” The new changes will apparently provide comparable materials savings for its other models.
Rivian lost almost $40,000 per vehicle built in Q1 2024. While this is a notable reduction from the $67,300 per-EV loss in Q1 of last year, it’s actually more than the $32,594 and $30,500 losses from Q2 2023 and Q3 2023, respectively.
Because of the new cost-cutting initiatives, Rivian expects to reach a positive gross margin by year end.
RIVN Stock Climbs Despite Large Annual Losses
While fans of RIVN stock will be pleased with today’s 6%-plus jump, RIVN has some work to do to overcome its losses this year. Indeed, RIVN stock is down almost 45% year-to-date as one of the big losers of this year’s EV winter.
Not alone, many of the biggest names in vehicles are licking their wounds amid major losses for their stock prices. This includes the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), which are down 25% and 48%, respectively, so far this year.
