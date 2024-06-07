The 3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June 2024

Amidst the market’s turbulence, it’s always wise to follow someone like Warren Buffett. However, the maverick investor’s recent statements point to an overbought stock market. Consequently, investors should concentrate on the best Warren Buffet stocks to navigate the market uncertainty.
Buffett’s evolving investment philosophy with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) has shifted from a quantitative focus to a more qualitative one. The goal has been to focus on ‘great companies at reasonable prices,’ but recent market conditions offer few of these opportunities.
With billions in cash, Berkshire is struggling to uncover standout opportunities in today’s overbought market. Nevertheless, given the Oracle’s astounding track record, it’s tough to bet against him at any point. However, betting on the best bets in his portfolio should help investors chart a course through the uncertainty. With that said, here are three of the best Warren Buffet stocks offering stellar upside potential ahead for investors.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a traditional oil and energy player that has effectively cemented its position as a juggernaut in its niche. It’s been a long-time favorite in Buffet’s investing portfolio, representing 4.4% of Berkshire’s massive portfolio. Most recently, in February, the company raised its stake in OXY stock by 1.8%.
OXY is an evergreen play in the oil and gas space, boasting an integrated approach incorporating midstream and marketing segments. As of late, we’ve seen it pivot to sustainable energy, aiming to leverage its cutting-edge carbon capture technology. It has already struck a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which could add north of $150 million to Amazon’s sales.
Despite operating in a choppy market environment, it posted strong bottom-line results, maintaining its margins in line with its lofty historical figures. Consequently, it can continue paying its healthy dividend, yielding upwards of 1.41%, while trading at under two times forward sales estimates.
Bank of America (BAC)
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is a pillar of Buffett’s portfolio, representing almost 12% of it. This stake dates back to the 2011 debt crisis when Buffet invested $5 billion in the company. Over the years, his position in the company has remained mostly unchanged, representing the second-largest holding in his portfolio.
BAC boasts a commanding presence in its niche, catering to north of 66 million loyal customers. Its robust client base provides a healthy stream of top-and-bottom-line growth opportunities. Moreover, in addition to its healthy capital position, the heightened interest rates currently in effect have further bolstered its financial stability.
Moreover, the higher-for-longer narrative and a resilient U.S. economy will likely sustain BAC’s improved operational performance.BAC’s optimistic outlook was reinforced by its stellar first-quarter (Q1) performance. It outperformed Wall Street expectations with increased net interest and noninterest income and an adjusted EPS of 83 cents, beating estimates by six cents. These strong numbers underscore BAC’s financial strength and growth potential, solidifying its position as a cornerstone in Buffett’s portfolio.
Chubb (CB)
Chubb (NYSE:CB) is a leading Switzerland-based property and casualty insurance provider. It sprung into the spotlight when Berkshire revealed a massive $6.7 billion stake in the company, amounting to nearly 26 million shares.
The company has performed remarkably well lately due to a combination of strategic price adjustments, increasing premiums, and a healthy improvement in profitability. Its recent financials support that notion, with year-over-year (YOY) growth in sales exceeding the 17% mark, 106% higher than its 5-year average. Additionally, its EBITDA growth of 51% exceeds its 5-year average by 120%.
Its most recent quarterly report showed a strong 14.2% jump in net premiums and a robust 20.3% surge in core operational income. Also, it bumped its dividend to 91 cents per quarter, marking the eighth consecutive year of dividend increases. Given the favorable business environment, Chubb is poised to reward investors further, solidifying its position as a giant in the insurance space.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines