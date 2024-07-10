Rep. Josh Gottheimer Is Buying Up Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

It seems more members of Congress are getting in on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock lately. Per a recent regulatory filing, New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of NVDA stock on June 28.
Gottheimer joins a growing list of politicians who have bought into the illustrious chipmaker recently. This includes the likes of California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, whose husband bought 10,000 shares of NVDA worth between $1 million and $5 million last month.
Per the regulatory filing, Gottheimer also purchased shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on June 28. On the same day, Gottheimer sold stock in John Deere (NYSE:DE), Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR).
It appears Gottheimer generally gravitates toward information technology stocks. In fact, by trade volume, IT is by far his top-traded sector, having made 760 trades of IT stocks, almost double his next most-traded sector, healthcare, at 386 trades.
Gottheimer is actually one of the most active members of Congress when it comes to investing. The Democratic lawmaker made 620 trades in 2023, the fourth highest among a fairly crowded field of Congressional investors.
Not for nothing, Gottheimer has an estimated net worth of about $48.42 million, according to Quiver Quantitative.
NVDA Stock Continues to Climb
Nvidia remains the king of Wall Street these days. Aside from being a favorite of celebrities and politicians, NVDA stock is up 178% this year, having periodically overtaken the likes of Apple and Microsoft by market capitalization.
At the time of writing, NVDA is eying a tidy 2.5% gain as some investors and analysts speculate the company’s bull run may be far from over.
“I’m saying [Nvidia’s value] could double again between now and the end of the year,” EMJ Capital founder and President Eric Jackson told Yahoo Finance.
Investors will be closely watching the company’s anticipated August earnings call for insight into whether NVDA’s historic rally is just getting started.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.