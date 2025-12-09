$500 Million for Founders… $500 for Families

Eye-opening wealth data… a replay of this morning’s “American Dream 2.0” Summit… where the government might point its investment firehose next… Eric Fry says where to invest beyond “AI”
$500 million.
That’s the estimated windfall for the founders of AI company Chronosphere after their company’s sale to Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was made official last month.
The exact payout for Martin Mao and Rob Skillington is private, but based on comparable acquisitions and typical equity stakes, their combined haul is likely to be somewhere between $335 million and $500 million.
Meanwhile…
$500.
That’s the median American emergency fund, according to new data released last Friday from Empower.
And if that sounds low, consider these additional stats from Empower…
About 33% of Americans have zero emergency savings. And 29% report that a single $400 surprise bill would break their budget.
Numbers like these make headlines, but they also raise a bigger question…
What happens to the American Dream when more and more Americans find themselves drifting toward either opulence or insecurity – with less and less in between?
Let’s go to legendary investor Louis Navellier, who has been tracking this shift closely:
Americans are facing higher prices, shrinking opportunities and an economy that feels stacked against them.
Many people tell me it feels harder than ever to get ahead. For countless families, the American Dream that shaped generations now feels out of reach.
Housing, healthcare, groceries, energy, child care – everything essential has become more expensive. The old belief that hard work and discipline would reliably lift you into prosperity is fading.
But the American Dream is not dying. It is changing.
This morning, Louis went live alongside Eric Fry and Luke Lango to break down how it’s changing, and why this next phase could be difficult for unprepared workers – but extraordinarily rewarding for prepared investors.
In short, the old model isn’t working anymore. Work hard, save, buy a home, advance in your career – this is no longer a realistic path for millions of Americans.
But a new path is emerging – the American Dream 2.0. And this version runs through one crucial idea: ownership.
Back to Louis:
Something extraordinary is happening beneath the surface of the U.S. economy.
More than $11.3 trillion is already being committed to rebuild America’s industrial backbone. Companies are reshoring production. New forms of energy are emerging. Entire supply chains are being reconstructed on U.S. soil.
The old dream may have cracked, but a new one is forming.
This new dream looks different: It rewards owners, not workers.
And as Louis, Eric, and Luke highlighted this morning, the biggest rewards will go to the owners of the companies supplying and building AI.
That’s why they unveiled a hand-selected “power portfolio” designed specifically for this new era. The last time they collaborated like this – in late 2024 – their group of stocks returned 32%, nearly triple the Dow and more than double the S&P 500 over the same period.
Bottom line: Most people will continue to feel the squeeze of an economy splitting into haves and have-nots. But for investors who understand where the new American Dream is being built – and who choose ownership – this transition can become an unprecedented opportunity.
That’s the vision Louis, Eric, and Luke laid out this morning. Check out all the details in a free replay right here.
Another reason to be long robotics today
Last Wednesday, Politico reported that the Trump administration has robotics in its crosshairs:
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and is “all in” on accelerating the industry’s development…
The administration is considering issuing an executive order on robotics next year, according to two sources.
For more, let’s go to our technology expert, Luke Lango, from last week’s Innovation Investor Daily Notes:
The Department of Commerce has said that robotics and advanced manufacturing are central to bringing “critical production back to the United States”.
The Department of Transportation is reportedly preparing to announce a “robotics working group” within weeks.
Robots were already going to be the next big wave of AI – the physical extension of AI – but now with full-boar White House support going into 2026, next year could be a truly banner year for robotics stocks.
If you’re looking for ideas on how to play this, Luke notes that potential winners include Tesla (TSLA), Rockwell Automation (ROK), and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS).
This shift is exactly what I’ve been trying to prepare readers for here in 2025
For months, I’ve been writing about the inevitable transition from a human-centric workforce to an AI- and automation-driven one – and the massive consequences.
On one hand, this is an enormous opportunity for investors. For example, the VanEck Robotics ETF IBOT is up 29% on the year, nearly doubling the S&P’s 16% return.
On the other hand, this shift brings the risk of widespread unemployment, with all sorts of negative knock-on effects.
Politico echoed this concern in its piece:
An unresolved question is how a national robotics push would square with the [Trump] administration’s goal of reviving American manufacturing.
Skeptics warn that if companies automate too aggressively, the U.S. could end up reshoring factories only to staff them with machines – not people.
A paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that as firms automate, many workers in routine or replaceable roles experience lower employment opportunities and reduced earnings.
Bottom line: The shift toward automation isn’t coming – it’s here. We’re not going over the cliff yet, but it’s critical that we recognize the trajectory we’re on.
It’s likely that in 2026, an increasing number of Americans will face real job pressure from a growing robotic workforce, while an increasing number of Americans will enjoy real wealth accumulation by investing in the same shift.
That’s exactly why this morning’s American Dream 2.0 event was so important. Louis, Eric, and Luke showed investors how to turn this massive labor-to-automation realignment into opportunity – not risk.
But as I often counsel, this is not a green light to cannonball into any AI stock today
With all the excitement surrounding AI and automation, it’s easy to think you can simply buy anything with “AI” in the name and walk away rich.
But as Eric teaches, winning in markets requires the discipline to say “no” to bad risks – and the patience to wait for better opportunities.
Tom Yeung, Eric’s lead analyst at Fry’s Investment Report, reminded readers of this last week by revisiting one of Eric’s most prescient calls.
In late 2021 – when meme stocks were booming, retail traders were euphoric, and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) looked unstoppable – Eric turned cautious.
He warned that investors were ignoring valuations, rationalizing excess, and forgetting that the market is cyclical. Instead of chasing tech, he urged readers to sell ARKK and rotate into oil and basic materials.
That “eat your vegetables” advice turned out to be spot on. ARKK went on to lose more than 70%, while oil stocks had one of their strongest runs in decades.
Now, Tom says, warning signals are flashing again:
Many of the same signs of the 2021 market peak are reemerging almost exactly four years later.
Valuations are at new record highs, retail traders are sitting on enormous amounts of paper profits, and there’s a sense on Main Street that tech stocks can only go up.
We’re also seeing some doubts beginning to creep in among institutional buyers, just as they did at the end of the 2021 tech boom.
Now, Tom and Eric aren’t predicting a crash. In fact, Eric believes many AI stocks will continue to rise (back to this morning’s American Dream 2.0 event for which ones).
But he also believes the next big opportunity won’t be limited to AI and tech.
For example, just as oil and commodities were overlooked in 2021, healthcare is showing similar signs of deep-value compression today.
In Tom’s update, he highlights how the Trump Administration’s pledge to “deploy every tool in our arsenal” to combat drug pricing has pushed some valuations to historically low levels. Even innovative firms are being mispriced.
One example is Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX). This is a stock Eric has recommended to his Investment Report subscribers. They’re up 35% as I write on Monday.
If you’re less familiar with it, RPRX operates a unique model, buying royalty streams from blockbuster drugs. So, investors get exposure to medical breakthroughs without taking on clinical-trial risk.
Better still, according to Tom and Eric, shares trade at unusually depressed valuations.
It’s a great illustration of how Eric and Tom continue to find great opportunities even in a frothy market.
Wrapping up…
AI, automation, robotics, valuations, and the rise of ownership – these aren’t just temporary headlines. They’re early signals of a multi-year transformation that will create clear winners and clear losers.
The good news is that we’re not bystanders.
With insight into where capital is moving – and where mispricing still exists – we can navigate this shift. That’s what this morning’s event with Louis, Eric, and Luke was designed to show.
But whether you’re interested in their insights or not, recognize that this American Dream 2.0 has already begun – and the divide it’s creating in both the economy and the stock market will only accelerate going forward.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg