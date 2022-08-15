3 Cheap Fintech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

With the advent of trends like artificial intelligence and 5G, companies and consumers are becoming extremely reliant on technology. As a result, these entities are willing to pay a great deal for useful technological tools. This includes systems that make financial services easier to offer and carry out. In light of that situation, now is a very good time to buy cheap fintech stocks.
Put another way, the high-tech companies that provide widely used financial services are going to perform quite well going forward. There will be very strong demand for their systems.
Over the last year, the sector has gotten battered due to unjustified fears about sky-high interest rates. Poor performance from a number of fintech companies also hasn’t helped.
Consequently, there are many excellent, cheap fintech stocks to buy at this point. For savvy investors, therein lies the opportunity.
Cheap Fintech Stocks: Paysafe (PSFE)
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), a payment-processing company, is trading at a bargain-basement valuation of 1x its trailing revenue. That’s despite the fact that analysts expect the company’s sales to climb slightly this year and increase 7%-9% next year. Estimates also call for Paysafe to generate a small profit in 2023.
Also worth noting is that the company’s overall payment volumes jumped 13% year over year in Q1 to $31.2 billion, driven by 21% YOY growth in its U.S. payments-processing business.
Additionally, as I’ve noted previously, the company is very well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly increasing popularity of digital gambling That’s because two of the most popular digital-gambling companies —DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) — use Paysafe to process their customers’ payments.
Finally, its decision to choose Bruce Lowthers as its CEO in May is encouraging.
Lowthers has held management positions in many fintech companies, and before being hired by Paysafe, he was president of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), which has a market capitalization above $60 billion.
As president of FIS, Lowthers increased “the speed to market of innovative new products and services, heightening cross sell opportunities, and strengthening the overall client experience,” Paysafe reported.
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results on Aug.2, while the company’s alliance with activist investor Elliott Management should greatly boost PYPL stock over the long term. That’s because Elliott will likely push PayPal to cut its costs and return more capital to investors.
Also worth noting is that the shares now trade at a price-earnings ratio of just 25x. Given the company’s strong growth (its revenue is expected to increase 10% this year and 14% in 2023), and its impressive profitability (the firm’s net income came in at $4.17 billion last year), that’s an attractive valuation.
Finally, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman reported that the company’s operating margin should increase in Q4, and its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) should boost its financial results.
Cheap Fintech Stocks: SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) provides “software and related services to institutional investors, alternative investment managers and wealth management clients.”
In Q2, its revenue jumped 7.7% YOY, excluding currency fluctuations. While SS&C’s margins and bottom line shrank YOY amid high inflation and a far-from-ideal investment environment, it remained quite profitable last quarter. Specifically, the firm’s net cash from operating activities came in at $264 million, while it reported EBITDA, excluding certain items, of $471 million.
As investors realize that an intense recession is not ahead, investing volume should jump, causing the demand for SS&C’s offerings to surge.
Changing hands at a forward price-earnings ratio of just 12.95x, SSNC stock is very cheap.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer held no positions in any companies mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.