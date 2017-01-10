Trade of the Day: Powershares QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) ETF Is High Risk, High Return

Powershares QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ ) — This Morningstar-rated five-star exchange-traded fund seeks to obtain results that correspond to the price-and-yield performance of the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index. Although the risk is rated “high,” the return is also rated “high.”

In fact the “Q’s” have an annualized five-year market return of 17.67%, and a three-year return of 13.39% as of Jan. 9. In 2016 they were up over 7%. An investor benefit is its relatively low expense ratio of 0.2%. The “Q’s” paid a dividend of $1.25 over the past year for a yield of 1.03%.

The top-ten holdings of the fund: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Alphabet Inc C (NASDAQ: GOOG ), Alphabet Inc A (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ).

Following a low in February 2016 at $95, the Q’s rallied to the 200-day moving average at about $110 where it consolidated for four months, then broke from resistance at $111. A new leg up culminated in another consolidation at $115 to $119.

While advancing from its February low, a bullish support line with lows at $105, $115, and $117 was established, providing a line of buying that limited profit-taking. On Friday the ETF broke through resistance at $121, again establishing its powerful uptrend.

Buy QQQ at $122 with a trading target of $150 and a proposed gain of over 20%. Although Morningstar rates this ETF as “High Risk,” there are several investment-grade stocks held by the fund including IBM (A+), Intel (B-), Cisco (B+), etc. Thus, investors may also consider QQQ for long-term participation in the computer and technology sectors.



Click to Enlarge