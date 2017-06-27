Stocks Decline on Fed Hawkishness and Healthcare Delay

U.S. equities finished lower on Tuesday amid a heavy flow of Federal Reserve-related headlines and disappointment that the Senate GOP leadership is delaying a vote on their healthcare reform bill until after the Independence Day holiday recess.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% amid tech-sector weakness and the Russell 2000 lost 0.9%. Treasury bonds fell pushing up long-term yields, the dollar came under pressure, gold was little changed and oil gained 2% before sliding after hours on a surprise inventory build.

Breadth was negative with 1.9 decliners for every advancer, while volume was 86.8% of the NYSE’s 30-day average. Financials led the way on net interest margin hopes, up 0.5%. Tech stocks were the laggards, down 1.7%.

There was some good news for retail stocks today. J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) gained 3.2% on an upgrade from Gordon Haskett noting management efforts to improve its merchandise. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI ) gained 3% on better-than-expected results with revenues 3% ahead of estimates.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) gained 2.4% on management changes. And Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ) gained 1.5% on positive comments from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including a faster pace of innovation.

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) gained 2.1% on reports the company is in talks with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) about a wireless deal.

On the downside, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT ) fell 10.2% on competitive pressures cited by Spruce Point Capital analysts.

Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) fell 2.5% — losing its 50-day moving average — after the European Union announced a record $2.6 billion fine for violating antitrust rules by giving search result preference to its own products.

