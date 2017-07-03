3 Best Fidelity Funds to Finish 2017

The second half of 2017 may be the most difficult to forecast in years, but investors can find what they need among the broad selection of Fidelity funds.

Source: Shutterstock

Whether you want to make a sector play, get defensive or diversify, Fidelity funds are some of the best, low-cost mutual funds on the market today. In the latter part of 2017, this flexibility is sure to come in handy.

One strategy that can work in the second half of a calendar year is to buy into sectors that have momentum. In 2017, another idea is to get defensive and sector funds work in this strategy as well. Fortunately, Fidelity has some of the best sector funds to choose from to accomplish these goals. Thirdly, a good balanced fund can be the best idea for classic diversification.

With these three ideas in mind, we put together three of the best Fidelity funds to finish 2017.

Next Page