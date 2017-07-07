7 All-Weather Stocks to Buy for the Next 30 Years

Unless you are truly investing for the long-term — and by that, I mean 10 years at a minimum — you expose yourself to a much higher degree of risk. That’s why the best stocks to buy if you’re a conservative investor are those that are durable, so you can hold them for years and expect them to easily bounce back anytime the market throws a tantrum.

Swing trading and using options are perfectly acceptable ways for more aggressive investors to achieve returns, but you have to know that when you do that, you’re introducing a number of risks that, if not handled properly, could end up setting you back.

But the longer the time frame you have for investing, the better off you are positioning a large part of your portfolio with a buy-and-hold mantra in mind. After all, there has been no 30-year rolling period in which the market did not provide a positive return.

So if you are investing for the long-term and seeking market-beating returns without taking on too much risk, let me show you the way. Please read on as I explore seven all-weather stocks to buy that should serve conservative investors well for the next 30 years.

