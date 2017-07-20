Why Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Is a Good Short

Monitoring short interest levels can tell investors a lot of things, though not always a clear indication of where a particular stocks is heading. A high level of short interest could indicate that a particular stock can fall. A high short interest, however, can also serve as a hedge, or counter-bet, for investors who are long the stock.



It’s Good To Be Short-Sighted

But in the case of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ), which has seen its value fall 29% year to date and 82% in three years, it’s tough to ignore that short sellers have been the only ones making any money on CHK stock. If you’ve held Chesapeake over the past five years, you’re down more than 70%.

And seeing how dependent CHK is on energy prices — a stigma that has relegated the likes of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL ) to penny stock status — short sellers, who have gotten even more bold, have no reason to cover their positions anytime soon, especially given the fact that oil prices have shown no clear signs of direction.

As of the most recent settlement date, the short interest ratio, or short interest as a percentage of float on CHK stock, has almost doubled since the start of the year, climbing from around 12% in January to just under 23% as of July 18. According to data compiled by the Wall Street Journal, some 203 million CHK shares were sold short, up 6% from 191.8 million in most recent settlement date, ending June 30. That level ranks as the largest short position among the company’s covered, noted the Journal.

For those who are unfamiliar, “short” shares are borrowed and then sold in the hope that the share price will fall before the borrowed shares have to be purchased and replaced.

So far, these short bets on CHK, which entered 2017 at $7.20 per share and have since fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38, have been profitable. This marks a short profit of almost 40%. And here’s the thing: With CHK stock now trading at around $4.96, down some 30% since the start of the year, that marks a far more significant decline than the fall in crude oil and natural gas prices, which have fallen 10%.

Next Page