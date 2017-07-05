Even After Post-Earnings Pull-Back, BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Still Looks Pricey

Since its June 23 earnings report, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) shares have taken a hit, off about 10%. Turnarounds can certainly be choppy, especially in the highly competitive software space. But even with the recent drop in BBRY stock, investors may still want to be cautious.

It’s true that the company has made quite a bit of progress. Let’s face it, BlackBerry has had to pull off a wrenching transition from its traditional smartphone business, which got ravaged by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ). The company is actually lucky to still be in existence!

But over the past few years, CEO John Chen has crafted a solid strategy. Part of this has been outsourcing the smartphone business. He has also made a variety of acquisitions to bolster BBRY’s enterprise software offerings. Just some of the deals include: cybersecurity operator Encription; mobile device security software developer Good Technology; and, governmental notifications platform AtHoc.

For investors in BBRY stock, it’s important to note that Chen has a standout track record in the tech industry. Before joining BBRY, he led database maker Sybase out of its troubles. On taking the reins there, he took swift action to restructure the operations — with a focus on the mobile market. Chen would eventually sell Sybase to SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP ) for a cool $6 billion.

The BBRY Plan

Back in April, holders of BBRY stock got a nice surprise when the company won a $940 million judgment against Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ). As a result, there is now roughly $1.9 billion in the bank account (this is net of debt).

If anything, the legal victory was one of the key catalysts for juicing the stock. So far in 2017, BlackBerry stock is up an impressive 44% compared to a 15.1% gain for the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Yet there still remain challenges, including the intense competitive environment. When it comes to the security market, BBRY must fight tough rivals that do not have to deal with retooling their businesses (such as, by moving to cloud services or other next-generation technologies). Some of the competitors include biggies like Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT ), Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP ).

