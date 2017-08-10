10 Great Vanguard Funds for Your Income Portfolio

Many investors are drawn to Vanguard funds because of the investment manager’s leadership in low-cost indexing. Others are drawn to their top-tier active management. Luckily, both qualities are applied exceedingly well across Vanguard’s income offerings.

In fact, given the wide array of dividend and fixed-income options across Vanguard’s mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), there’s no reason anyone building an income portfolio should ignore what Vanguard is serving up.

The worst thing you can do when hunting for dividends is to have a large chunk of your yield effectively eaten away by hefty annual yields. That’s not a fear when it comes to Vanguard’s funds, which typically boast expenses far lower than the class average.

If you’re constructing an income portfolio, you’ll need several flavors — high yield, dividend growth, even more protective funds that offer just a little income while you go on defense and wait out a market storm.

Here are 10 great Vanguard funds that make the grade for income investors of all stripes.

