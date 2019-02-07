7 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch

Semiconductors are the raw materials that power the modern economy. Everything from refrigerators to wearable devices to bathroom faucets is digitized by semiconductors these days. That’s where semiconductor stocks come in.

The companies responsible for building the artificial brains and memory that power these devices are uniquely tuned to the vagaries of the business cycle. After the scare from the December lows, the semiconductor sector has been on a tear lately. The VanEck Semiconductor Vectors ETF (NYSEARCA: SMH ) surged above its 200-day moving average this week, returning to levels not seen since early October.

For investors looking to participate, there are many opportunities in both momentum plays and turnaround plays. Here are seven semiconductor stocks to watch:

Xilinx (XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX ), inventor of the field-programmable chip and fabless manufacturing model, has enjoyed nearly a doubling in share value from the lows seen last summer and has this week pushed up and out of a multi-week consolidation range to hit new highs. Investors have had a lot to cheer about, from 30% revenue growth to a steady stream of glowing analyst coverage.

The company will next report results on April 24 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 95 cents per share on revenues of $825.6 million. When the company last reported on January 23, earnings of 92 cents per share beat estimates by six cents on a 33.6% rise in revenues.

Skyworks (SWKS)

Shares of Skyworks (NASDAQ: SWKS ), maker of radio frequency components used in smartphones and other devices, are testing above their 200-day moving average this week for the first time since July. Management recently announced a new $2 billion stock buyback program after generating more than $500 million in free cash flow during the prior quarter.

The semiconductor stock will next report results on May 2 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.43 per share on revenues of $810.3 million. When the company last reported on February 5, earnings of $1.83 matched estimates on a 7.6% decline in revenues.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Chipmaking icon Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN ) is enjoying a push above its 200-day moving average, the first since September as prices rise more than 22% off of the October-December lows. Shares are on the move despite the issuance of tepid forward guidance in late January. Citigroup analysts noted that they feel downside is abating and there are multiple signs TXN shares are ready to rally.

The company will next report results on April 23 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.16 per share on revenues of $3.5 billion. When the semiconductor stock last reported on January 23, earnings of $1.27 per share beat estimates by three cents on a 0.9% decline in revenues.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Shares of iPhone supplier Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ) are enjoying an extended rise off of their 200-day moving average, testing above the prior high set in late 2017. Analysts at Cascend Securities upgraded shares back in December on high leverage to cloud revenues while Charter Equity analysts upgraded the semiconductor stock on deepening ties to tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ).

AVGO will next report results on March 14 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $5.25 per share on revenues of $5.9 billion. When the company last reported on December 6, earnings of $5.85 beat estimates by 27 cents on a 12.4% rise in revenues.

Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) shares are emerging from a long consolidation range going back to last summer. The semiconductor stock is up roughly 25% from the lows seen in October as worries over things like uneven PC demand is giving way to new hopes around the global economy. There is interest in new management under CEO Bob Swan, who was promoted from the CFO position.

INTC will next report results on April 25 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $16 billion. When the company last reported on January 24, earnings of $1.28 per share beat estimates by six cents on a 9.4% rise in revenues.

Micron Technology (MU)

Shares of Micron (NASDAQ: MU ) are exiting a nasty downtrend pattern that’s been in play since last summer, pushing towards its 200-day moving average from below. While memory prices have been under pressure, a turnaround is expected soon as the semiconductor stock has benefited from buying interest in competitors like Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC ).

The company will next report results on March 21 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.74 per share on revenues of nearly $6 billion. When the company last reported on December 18, earnings of $2.97 matched estimates on a 16.3% rise in revenues.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT ) are closing in on their 200-day moving average for the first time since last summer, benefiting from a solid base of support near the $34-a-share level. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets recently upgraded shares to Buy, setting up a relief rebound from the 50% decline suffered from the early 2018 highs.

The company will next report results on February 14 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 79 cents per share on revenues of $3.7 billion. When the company last reported on November 15, earnings of 97 cents per share matched estimates on a 1% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, the author held no positions in the aforementioned securities.