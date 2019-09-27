Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Holding Strong

This article is a part of InvestorPlace’s Best ETFs for 2019 contest. Tom Taulli’s pick for the contest is the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ ).

It’s time for another update for the InvestorPlace Best ETFs contest. My pick, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ ), has performed reasonably well for the year so far with a year-to-date return of 19%.

Unfortunately, it ranks No. 4 among the others. The top performer is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB ), which was the choice for Vince Martin. He made a very shrewd call that the sector was way oversold.

Regardless, I’m still bullish on BOTZ. Hey, for the years to come, I think it has the potential for being among the best ETFs.

There are several reasons for this. First of all, AI represents a truly transformational technology that has wide appeal. We’ve already seen how companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) have leveraged it for their own platforms. AI offers benefits of lower costs, better predictions and accurate insights.

Here are some data points to consider:

PWC projects that AI will add a whopping $15.7 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030

IDC projects that spending on the technology will go from $24 billion in 2018 to $77.6 billion by 2022

For other categories related to AI like robots and drones, which are included in the BOTZ ETF, IDC expects that spending on these categories will jump from $115.7 billion to $210.3 billion

AI and the Best ETFs

So what were some of the developments in the latest quarter for BOTZ? Let’s take a look at a few:

Tom Taulli is the author of the book, Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction. Follow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.