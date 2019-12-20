Unconventional Housing Stocks to Trade: 2 Buys and 1 Short

It’s the four walls and roof over our heads which we call home. But when it comes to investing, the universe of related housing stocks is so much more. And right now the price charts of three housing stocks within this broader market are offering bulls and bears opportunities to build profits today.

For many in the United States, living the American dream is strongly associated with home ownership. And these days D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI ), Lennar (NYSE: LEN ) and PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM ) are names at the forefront of this vision. And rightfully so. These three companies are the country’s largest builders of residential homes of all types.

Still, there are great opportunities within housing stocks if investors think and look outside the box. For one, there are many other types of dwellings many Americans proudly call home. And importantly, there’s the companies which make the materials and tools, as well as the suppliers which are integral to guaranteeing your residence is even possible. And right now, three of these alternative housing stocks have constructed price patterns for big-time bullish and bearish profits.

Housing Stocks to Trade: Home Depot (HD)

Source: Chart by TradingView

The first of our housing stocks to trade is home improvement retailing giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD ). No doubt it’s been a great run for HD stock and its investors. Still, all stocks do correct. Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) current funk or Netflix’s (NASDAQ: NFLX ) recent bottom are strong evidence in today’s market that even the best and biggest companies hit periods of bearish behavior. And Home Depot is no exception.

Technically, shares of HD stock have already confirmed a bearish top within a five-point broadening pattern. Now a small rally has brought this housing stock back near November’s topping candle signal price. Coupled with a bearish stochastics crossover, the pattern risk relative to profits is skewed very favorably for a short position in this housing stock.

Trading HD Stock: Short HD stock today. A stop-loss above the broadening pattern works out to a manageable 8%. However, if all goes more or less according to plan, a deeper corrective phase could land shares in a very profitable support zone between $125-$152 before finding a bottom.

Sherwin Williams (SHW)

Source: Chart by TradingView

The second of our housing stocks to trade is paint and coatings giant Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW ). My colleagues at InvestorPlace are uniformly bullish on SHW stock. In fact, it made Will Ashworth’s recent list of nine stocks to own for the next decade despite having rocketed by approximately 1,350% since the financial crisis.

I’m unsure as to whether SHW stock investors have been smelling paint thinner with those heady gains. Nevertheless, I’ll concede technically the case for buying this housing stock looks good.

On the weekly chart shares of Sherwin Williams have put together a smallish symmetrical triangle formation. This is typically seen as a continuation pattern. And following a lengthy double corrective period from 2018 into this past summer, gains following the breakout could be just halfway home for bulls.

Trading SHW Stock: Buy this housing stock on a breakout above pattern resistance near $585. I’d look to start taking profits and reduce exposure near $635-$650. However, another similar size leg could take SHW stock towards $700. To contain risk on the downside I’d keep a tight lid on shares with a stop-loss beneath the triangle’s support at $565.

Winnebago (WGO)

Source: Chart by TradingView

The last of our housing stocks is recreational vehicle or RV giant Winnebago (NYSE: WGO ). Remember what I said about alternative dwellings? Well, many folks do aspire to hit and live on the road full-time. And Winnebago is a definite way to go about living this type of American dream.

What’s more, following an impressive earnings beat, shares of this unconventional housing stock are breaking out in style. I’d call it a large cup-with-handle pattern breakout. Others label today’s bullish price action as coming out of a flat base. Either way, WGO stock is a buy today.

Trading WGO Stock: Buy WGO stock today and park profits in your trading account by reducing risk at new all-time-highs between $65-$70. To protect against this momentum-driven purchase going south, setting a stop-loss below $47 looks like a smart enough exit off and on the price chart.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.