9 Outbreak-Fueled Stocks to Buy This Week

If you were to take a snapshot right now, the novel coronavirus pandemic appears to be under control. According to the Wall Street Journal, new daily infections have been trending down in recent weeks. On Monday, nationwide cases dropped below 34,000, the lowest such figure since June 22. Still, investors shouldn’t get complacent regarding outbreak-fueled stocks to buy this week.

First, one of the key criticisms against the incumbent administration is that it acted too late, only taking matters seriously when the outbreak turned into a raging inferno. Early into this crisis, experts claimed that tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if the U.S. implemented a lockdown earlier.

Second, as schools reopen, many students are falling ill. As CNBC reported, several academic institutions saw rapidly spreading coronavirus cases “spoiling carefully designed plans to safely bring students back to the classroom.” Therefore, investors may want to consider the education sector for viable stocks to buy this week.

Adding to the pandemic woes, mother nature really has it in for us this year. On the eastern side of the U.S., we have a record-breaking hurricane season that could easily worsen. On the west coast, we have a sweltering heat wave that is heaping misery on Americans who have been looking forward to piecing their lives back together. Thus, the stocks to buy this week are an eclectic bunch:

For maximum utility, I’ve separated these companies into three categories (with three stocks each): higher probability names with limited upside, a balanced approach between upside potential and risk, and finally, the downright speculative trades.

Lastly, while coronavirus cases may be going down, social unrest is again exploding higher as events featuring strong racial undertones have come to the forefront. So, brace yourself and consider these stocks to buy.

Stocks to Buy This Week: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Source: testing / Shutterstock.com

The federal government’s Operation Warp Speed has rapidly accelerated the push for a coronavirus vaccine. Typically, a vaccine takes years to bring to market. However, the Trump administration hopes to get one out to the public before election day. Obviously, this universal demand drives the case for stocks to buy this week in the biotechnology space.

However, just like the virus, gambling on this sector has been brutal. For conservative investors who still want exposure to a potential solution, you may be better off with Abbott Laboratories. What I like about ABT stock is that it’s levered to a relatively underappreciated component of our corona battle: diagnostics and testing. Without testing, our frontline workers are really operating in the dark.

Recently, that’s exactly what medical experts bemoaned. Without a robust network of testing, it’s hard to know how to combat Covid-19 hot spots. Therefore, expect ABT stock to have an extended upside pathway so long as we’re dealing with this pandemic.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Though I wholeheartedly believe that investors should direct their research on stocks to buy toward key essentials, that doesn’t exclusively involve nourishment. Rather, it’s the little things that we take for granted that goes wrong during an emergency or crisis. And that’s where Lowe’s Companies really shines.

As a personal anecdote, I thought I had all my bases covered for this pandemic: food, water, and more toilet paper than I’ve ever bought in one sitting. But when one of my light bulbs went out, I knew immediately that my planning was not quite adequate. Given that some of these essential items fall through the cracks, people are quick to purchase them. Naturally, this bolsters the case for LOW stock.

Also, let’s not forget that nature doesn’t give a hoot that we’re suffering from a pandemic. As several media reports have indicated, we’re experiencing a record-breaking hurricane season this year. So yeah, 2020 stinks. But you can mitigate some of your pain by buying LOW stock.

Lennox International (LII)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Not too long ago, a blistering heat wave struck the west coast. In California, a sudden spike in temperatures resulted in rolling blackouts as power companies worked desperately to save the integrity of the grid. To help prevent future shutdowns in electricity, the state will allow nine environmentally inefficient generators an extra three years of operation before they’re decommissioned.

Of course, that doesn’t sit well with advocates calling for a green, clean future. But the reality of our situation overrides these concerns. And that bodes well for Lennox International, one of the stocks to buy in the climate control market. Since mid-May, LII stock has been on a strong uptrend and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Just looking over the horizon, Los Angeles is projected to witness triple-digit temperatures over Labor Day weekend. That’s only going to drive the case for LII stock and similar names.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

On the surface, food-related companies seemingly represented the best stocks to buy during the pandemic. No matter who you are or how much money you have, you need sustenance. Therefore, this sector seemed like a no-brainer.

However, things just didn’t turn out the way I envisioned. While companies like Kroger, Costco (NASDAQ: COST ) and Target (NYSE: TGT ) performed well, individual food stocks to buy left much to be desired. So, if this resurgence turns out to be the dreaded second wave, I’m going with Archer Daniels Midland and ADM stock.

As you know, Archer Daniels focuses on food processing and ingredients. They provide the solutions and components that all food manufacturers need to take their products to market. With ADM stock, you’re not banking on any one name, but rather, the industry.

Moreover, Archer Daniels is particularly intriguing for those interested in plant-based meat companies but who don’t want to risk the volatility of buying Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) shares. With ADM, you get exposure to this exciting space but potentially mitigate the wildness.

K12 Inc. (LRN)

Source: Shutterstock

For parents with school-aged children, the coronavirus pandemic has been a nightmare. Part of the hesitation of physically returning to academic institutions is the uncertainty. As Scientific American explains:

Children are widely thought to be at relatively low risk of developing severe COVID-19, but a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) indicates that cumulative cases doubled in roughly the past month: between July 9 and August 13, the number increased from about 200,000 to over 406,000. Physically reopening schools might accelerate the increase—potentially raising the number of children with severe symptoms and spurring spread among the community at large.

Ultimately, this crisis incentivizes online learning platforms like K12 Inc. To no one’s surprise, LRN stock has been one of the top picks during the pandemic. With social distancing becoming the norm, K12 takes the concept to the “extreme.”

That said, this is a bit of a riskier play among stocks to buy this week. For instance, between early August until just recently, LRN stock was in a downward trend. But that may reverse due to the less-than-desirable outcomes as many schools reopen for their fall semester.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Source: Shutterstock

It seems like no matter what the market environment, gold is always risky. Therefore, you should take the idea of Wheaton Precious Metals being one of the best stocks to buy with a grain of salt. It’s not that I don’t believe in WPM stock — I do. Rather, this is a sector that has produced much disappointment.

Still, I hate to use this phrase, but this time could be different. For one thing, it is different. While we’ve suffered serious pandemics before – most notably the H1N1 pandemic of the late 2000s – we’ve never seen state and federal governments impose stay-at-home orders. Unsurprisingly, this imposed a hard stop on the economy, making WPM stock quite intriguing.

Primarily, the doom and gloom prognostications that will shoot gold to five-digit prices are just a tad more credible today. Frankly, the Federal Reserve doesn’t have many monetary weapons other than to adopt as accommodating a policy as possible. Theoretically, this should be very good for gold.

I also like Wheaton for its business model. As a streaming company, Wheaton doesn’t have the direct risks associated with all-or-nothing mining projects.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Source: Shutterstock

In my view, Wisconsin is a rather uneventful place outside of football season and I believe the residents like it that way. However, the state and specifically the city of Kenosha is making international headlines. That’s where white police officers shot a Black father, Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed and needing multiple surgeries.

What’s startling here is that amateur video footage showed Mr. Blake walking slowly to his car. With his back turned to police officers, he was shot seven times. I’m not going to comment on the matter due to the sensitivities involved. What I can say, though, is that the optics are absolutely horrific.

But I can’t help but wonder, what about the many incidences where we don’t have footage? That’s where police body cameras are becoming vital, not only to protect good law enforcement officers – and let me be clear, most of them are good people – but also to hold the bad ones accountable. Therefore, I believe Axon Enterprise and AAXN stock will see significant long-term gains.

And no, I don’t consider this to be a cynical play on stocks to buy this week. Rather, it’s the reality we live in. Obviously, we can’t have a situation where law enforcement guns down people in the back. But we also can’t have anarchy on the streets.

Axon may not provide a happy middle ground, but it’s one of the best solutions we have. Therefore, I’m bullish on AAXN stock.

Chegg (CHGG)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Before the pandemic upended our lives, Chegg was a very relevant platform. As you know, college education isn’t cheap. Indeed, skyrocketing costs have made the student loan crisis a major political talking point. While investing in CHGG stock isn’t going to change this dynamic on its own, the underlying business will probably become more vital.

Primarily, Chegg provides a marketplace for students to buy, rent or sell their textbooks. As an inherently contactless service, students get their resources they need at a lower cost. Best of all, they can do so without having to worry about getting sick.

For me, what makes CHGG stock compelling is its secondary services. As an online student resource and human tutoring portal, Chegg delivers help when students need it – even at odd hours. Because let’s be real, there are no odd hours in college student life.

Should the pandemic cause at least a semi-permanent shift in how we approach higher education, I see Chegg evolving with society. But for now, the uptick in school-related coronavirus cases makes CHGG one of the stocks to buy this week.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF)

Source: Shutterstock

At time of writing, Can-Fite Biopharma shares dropped nearly 9%. I mention this right off the bat to let you know that this is easily one of the riskiest stocks to buy this week. Still, for speculators, CANF stock may give you an interesting – and certainly eventful – take on the pandemic.

As you know, when it comes to healthcare, most of the media’s attention has been paid to biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms researching Covid-19 vaccines. But the main problem is that vaccines take years to develop and distribute. Now, it’s possible that Operation Warp Speed could accelerate the process. However, it’s also possible that simply throwing money at the sector won’t move the needle much.

Therefore, CANF stock is intriguing because it’s not a vaccine play at all. Instead, the underlying company is in the treatment race for patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 symptoms. The simple fact is, if you’re already sick with the disease, a vaccine won’t help.

Still, Can-Fite is an extremely speculative play on the coronavirus. So please, only bet money that you can afford to lose because you probably will.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a long position in gold.