CCL, RCL, NCLH, LIND: Why Cruise Stocks Are Up Today

Cruise stocks are sailing higher on Tuesday as investors react to recent news concerning the Covid-19 booster shots.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved booster shots from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for the novel cornavirus in children ages 12 to 15 yesterday. With that news came a rally for cruise stocks that is continuing today.
It’s worth pointing out that the rise in cruise stocks comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against taking cruises even if fully vaccinated. However, that doesn’t come with a demand that cruise lines stop operating. This opens the way for cruises to continue sailing with passengers. Some just might require that those buying tickets for their trips be fully vaccinated before the board.
Let’s check in with a few of the top cruise stocks below to see how they’re performing today!
Cruise Stocks on the Move
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock is rising 1.1% higher today with some 29 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 39.1 million shares.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) shares are sitting 1.7% higher as of this writing. This has some 2.6 million shares trading as compared to the daily average of roughly 4 million shares.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock is getting a slight boost after running higher this morning. With that comes nearly 15 million shares changing hands, which is still below its daily average of about 20 million shares.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) closes out our cruise stocks on the rise list up 3.5%. This comes with around 107,00 shares moving as its daily average trading volume sits at around 223,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.