Stock Market Recap: This Week’s 5 Top Stories

Stock Market Recap: Elon Musk Twitter Stake
Elon Musk surprised investors and meme traders this week when he took out a 9% stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). That stake also secured Musk a seat on the social media company’s board of directors. Many hope that Musk will implement changes on the platform with his influence.
Stock Market Recap: JetBlue Takeover Bid
JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) caught the interest of investors this week when it made a takeover bid for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE). This comes as SAVE was preparing to merge with Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC).
Stock Market Recap: Warren Buffett HP Stake
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A,NYSE:BRK-B) also caught investors off guard this week when it took an 11.4% stake in HP (NYSE:HPQ). This came as Buffett has been more active after holding off on investments during the pandemic.
Stock Market Recap: Tesla Cyber Rodeo
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk held a party this week called the Cyber Rodeo to celebrate the opening of the company’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory. A surprise appearance of the Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) mascot is also worth mentioning.
Stock Market Recap: Mullen Automotive Short Report
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has had a rough week after Hindenburg Research hit the company with a short report. That saw the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares take a massive beating throughout the week. In addition to that, Mullen Automotive director Kent Puckett sold 31,067 shares of MULN stock, leaving him without any shares in the company.
That includes an update on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) crypto wallets, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) buying Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares, as well as the top penny stocks for Friday.
