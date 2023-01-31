Why Is Expion360 (XPON) Stock Down 7% Today?

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock is falling on Tuesday as investors react to changes in leadership at the lithium-ion battery company.
The first big change is Brian Schaffner taking over as the CEO of the company. This has him replacing former CEO and co-founder John Yozamp. However, John Yozamp is sticking around in the newly-created Chief Business Development Officer position.
In addition to this, the company has announced that Chief Accounting Officer Greg Aydelott has been promoted to the CFO position. Also, co-founder Paul Shoun is now acting as the President of the company, as well as retaining his Director and COO positions.
We’re also seeing changes to the company’s Board of Directors. That includes David Hendrickson being elected as the new Chairman of the Board. This has the former independent director replacing Yozamp in the Chairman role.
Reasons For The Leadership Changes
Hendrickson explained the reasons behind the leadership changes in a news release.
“These strategic management and board transitions further our plans to increase shareholder value. We believe the changes better align our senior executive experience and talent to effectively drive growth and new opportunities, enabling Expion360 to be an emerging leader in clean energy solutions.”
XPON stock is down 6.7% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market coverage for Tuesday! That includes what’s happening with shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX), and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock today. You can catch up on all this news at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Sidus Space (SIDU) Stock Down 59% Today?
- Why Is ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Up 20% Today?
- Why Is Motorsport Games (MSGM) Stock Up 182% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed