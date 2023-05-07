7 Companies That Have Banned Employees From Using ChatGPT

Is the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution upon us? At this point, it feels impossible to deny it. Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, this new technology has transformed many different industries. Companies across the board have tested the limits of what generative AI can do. However, there are also limitations: when InvestorPlace had Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bingbot watch a three-hour interview with Warren Buffett, it proved unable to take exact notes and provided some incorrect information.
While AI technology boasts wide-ranging applications for both private and public sectors, not all companies are embracing it as a workplace tool. Even some Big Tech leaders have either limited the use of ChatGPT in their offices or banned it outright. Some of these companies have expressed concerns about their data being leaked through the use of AI by their workers. The Wall Street Journal reports:
“When people use these models, data is sent back to the developer to enable continued improvements, presenting the potential for an organization to unintentionally share proprietary or confidential information. OpenAI disclosed in March that it took ChatGPT temporarily offline because a bug allowed some users to see the titles from a user’s chat history.”
Which companies have sounded the alarm about ChatGPT at work? Let’s take a closer look at the industry leaders who have already banned or limited use of the chatbot.
Companies That Have Banned ChatGPT
As WSJ notes, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “urged its engineers who want to use ChatGPT for coding assistance to use its own internal AI tool.” But while some tech companies have opted against the AI, it seems like much of the financial sector has also largely rejected the chatbot.
Here are some of the most notable companies that have banned ChatGPT, according to Morning Brew and WSJ:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Samsung
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ)
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)
- Citigroup (NYSE:C)
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.