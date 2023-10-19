Why Is Nxu (NXU) Stock Up 38% Today?

Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is on the move Thursday despite a lack of news from the battery cell manufacturing company.
Nxu hasn’t put out any press releases that explain today’s rally. The company’s also hasn’t made any new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Likewise, there’s no new analyst coverage that acts as a catalyst for today’s movement.
However, investors will note that NXU stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 45 million shares of Nxu’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.7 million shares.
Today’s movement likely comes from the fact that NXU is a penny stock. This is due to its low trading price of 7 cents when markets closed yesterday, as well as its market capitalization of only $6.39 million.
Why That Matters to NXU Stock
Penny stocks are already incredibly volatile and that’s doubly true outside of normal trading hours. It’s at times like this that retail and day traders work together to pump up shares of penny stocks.
Of course, those inflated trading prices can’t last forever. That means that NXU stock is likely going to give up its recent games throughout the day. That means traders should avoid investing in the company right now or risk getting stuck holding the bag.
NXU stock is up 37.5% as of Thursday morning but was down 97.7% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
