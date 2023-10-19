Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about.
Moving stocks this morning are a regulator update, share offering news and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is rocketing more than 59% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are soaring over 36% as it sees strong early morning trading.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is surging 31% as it continues to rally on yesterday’s breakthrough designation announcement.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares are rising more than 30% without any clear news this morning.
- Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) stock is increasing over 21% on Thursday morning.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares are gaining more than 20% this morning.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is climbing over 19% today.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are getting a more than 17% boost following a response from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
- ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ:ESGL) stock is jumping over 15% on Thursday morning.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) shares are up more than 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock is diving over 15% following a rally yesterday.
- Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) shares are tumbling more than 15% amid slowing demand in North America.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock is taking an over 14% beating as it continues to fall on share offering news.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares are sliding more than 12% following a rally yesterday on approval for at-home use of one of its drugs.
- Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) stock is dropping over 12% on Thursday morning.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares are decreasing more than 10% this morning.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is falling over 10% on Thursday.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares are slipping nearly 10% today.
- GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) stock is dipping more than 9% as of this writing.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.