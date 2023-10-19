Why Is Zapp Electric Vehicles (ZAPP) Stock Up 69% Today?

Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is rising higher on Thursday without any news from the electric motorcycle company.
There are no new press releases for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that explain why the company’s stock is up today. On that same note, there’s no new analyst coverage that would cause ZAPP stock to rally.
Even so, shares of ZAPP stock are taking off alongside heavy trading of the company’s shares today. As of this writing, more than 4.4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 107,000 shares.
Of course, investors will note that ZAPP is a penny stock. This comes from its market capitalization of just $30.229 million, as well as the low closing price of 55 cents per share on Wednesday.
What That Means for ZAPP Stock
Being a penny stock opens ZAPP up to manipulation as it makes it easy for retail and day traders to invest in the company. This is something we’ve seen in the past as these traders pump stocks up in the morning, only for them to lose that ground in the days to come.
If that’s what’s happening with ZAPP stock today, traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in the electric motorcycle company. There’s a real risk of being stuck holding the bag with ZAPP shares.
ZAPP stock is up 69.1% as of Thursday morning but was down 94.7% year-to-date as of yesterday’s close.
