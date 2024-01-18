YouTube Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest YouTube Job Cuts

YouTube layoffs are coming for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) as the Google parent company continues a recent series of job cuts.
The YouTube layoffs have roughly 100 workers losing their jobs as the business undergoes a restructuring. However, workers affected by the layoffs will be able to apply internally for other jobs at the company.
Employees affected by the YouTube layoffs include those in its operations and creator management teams. Reports claim that these workers mostly handle support between content creators on the platform and the video service.
YouTube Joins Google Layoffs
YouTube isn’t the first of Google’s businesses to announce job cuts. The tech giant has announced a series of layoffs over the last week that’s affecting over 1,000 workers.
Just yesterday, news broke of Google’s Large Customer Sales ad team having jobs cut in favor of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Last week, more than 1,000 employees in Alphabet’s hardware and search units were hit by headcount reductions.
It’s worth mentioning that Google announced layoffs about the same time last year. Those were revealed all at once, and a massive 12,000 jobs were eliminated. This comes as high inflation and interest rates continue to weigh on the economy and businesses.
GOOGL and GOOG stock are both up slightly as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.