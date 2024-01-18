Dear Reddit Fans, Mark Your Calendars for a March IPO

Reddit fans will want to keep an eye on the social media company when March rolls around, as that may be when it holds an initial public offering (IPO) for its stock.
Reddit is reportedly planning to make its IPO filing public in February after a confidential filing back in December 2021. Those familiar with the company’s plans to go public claim this will see it complete its IPO by the end of March if there are no delays.
Reddit fans will have to wait to find out more about the IPO. The company hasn’t revealed how much it expects to price shares for or what its valuation will be. We also don’t know what exchange it will trade on or the ticker it will use. This type of info should be revealed as the company gets closer to its public debut.
How Much Is A Reddit IPO Worth?
Reports from 2022 claim that Reddit could be seeking a $15 billion valuation through its IPO. It’s also worth mentioning that a round of funding in 2021 valued the company at $10 billion.
Reddit operates a forum hub that houses several smaller forums. These are called subreddits and can range from general discussions to incredibly niche content. The company encourages interaction between users with upvotes, downvotes and rewards.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.