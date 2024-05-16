Philippe Laffont and his hedge fund, Coatue Management, are known for investing in innovative technology companies. However, the hedge fund’s recent Form 13F revealed positions in several meme stocks. This is especially interesting, as Coatue runs a relatively concentrated 13F portfolio with a total of 91 stocks. A 13F reveals an institutional investor’s positions as of the end of each quarter and the deadline for the Q1 13F was yesterday, May 15.
First up is AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Coatue initiated a position in the movie theater chain during Q1, picking up 228,136 shares. Since the end of March, AMC has risen by around 30%, making it likely that Coatue’s position is in the green. At the same time, it’s worth noting that AMC stock accounts for less than 0.01% of Coatue’s 13F portfolio and is its second-smallest position.
The rise was spurred by the return of Roaring Kitty following a nearly three-year hiatus. Roaring Kitty, whose real name is Keith Gill, was a large contributor to the 2021 meme stock craze with his social media posts.
Billionaire Philippe Laffont is Buying Up Meme Stocks
Next up is electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID). During Q1, Coatue initiated a stake in the Saudi Arabia majority-owned company, buying 2.95 million shares. Following the purchase, LCID stock now accounts for 0.03% of Coatue’s 13F portfolio.
Lucid hasn’t fared as well as AMC in 2024 and is down by about 30% year-to-date (YTD). This comes as car buyers have favored hybrids over EVs in recent months, which may be attributed to their lower price tags. During Q1, Lucid produced 1,728 vehicles while delivering 1,967 of them, in-line with the company’s 2024 production guidance of 9,000 vehicles. That compares to the production and delivery of 8,428 and 6,001 vehicles last year, respectively.
Last but not least is Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). During the quarter, Coatue snatched up 3.43 million shares after previously owning zero shares, bringing its 13F allocation to 0.05%. The green hydrogen company recently announced that it had secured an up to $1.66 billion conditional commitment loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, sending its shares higher.
