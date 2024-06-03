3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip: June 2024

Now at the year’s midpoint, some investors may be inclined to address the month-end’s volatility in the tech scene. They may see it as an opportunity to take some profits off the table of their biggest first-half winner. Specifically, recent unpredictability hitting the semiconductor names may be a cause of concern for some. For others, it’s an alarm bell signaling a pivot to more value-conscious dividends stocks that trade at relatively attractive multiples.
Though only time will tell what to make of late-June tech volatility, I do think dividend stocks are looking quite attractive for investors who worry that the stock market’s valuation may be getting slightly on the expensive side. Remember, a sector-based correction doesn’t need to accompany the end of the bull market. Instead, it seems like more of a pitstop for investors to rebalance to a level that is most comfortable.
Let’s examine three dividend stocks to watch should value shine for summer.
McDonald’s (MCD)
Customers haven’t been loving McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) prices lately. And though inflation is to blame, it’s clear that the perception of value that made McDonald’s such a standout success is beginning to erode through the eyes of some.
The good news is McDonald’s has been quick to react accordingly. It has not only won back the business of its most loyal customers. Additionally, it improved its odds of coming out victorious in what’s shaping up to be a summertime “value menu war.”
Indeed, the $5 meal deal offers outstanding value. But McDonald’s also looks to be sweetening the pot with a Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) partnership. Therefore, recent lackluster sales could be followed by a summer sales boom as customers take advantage of the deals and new items on tap.
Now down 13% from its high, with a 2.6% dividend yield, MCD stock is a dividend stock that is incredibly intriguing, even timely.
T-Mobile (TMUS)
In case you haven’t been following the high-performing telecom, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) now pays a dividend. And yes, it’s small in stature (1.47% yield) compared to other dividend stocks. Yet it looks to have the most room to grow as T-Mobile continues outdoing its wireless peers.
At writing, TMUS stock is flirting with new all-time highs close to $180 per share. Despite the more than 30% pop over the past year, I still view the telecom titan as having more room to sail steadily higher in the second half.
Considerable wireless momentum and a huge chunk of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) assets will fall into T-Mobile’s hands in a deal worth $4.4 billion. TMUS stock still has numerous growth drivers to continue its run. Further, the stock still looks modestly priced at 24.2 times trailing P/E, given the resilience of its earnings drivers.
Goldman Sachs (GS)
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is an investment banking heavyweight that’s been faring incredibly well lately, thanks in part to the recent rise in capital markets activity. With GS stock recently coming off new highs close to $460 per share, the 2.44%-yielder doesn’t look as cheap as it did this time last year. The stock goes for 18.0 times trailing P/E, which seems to be on the high end for the name.
Regardless, GS stock is a dividend play to hold, as the capital markets recovery may still have legs as firms look to get more skin in the AI boom.
Whether we’re talking about firms getting more active on the M&A front to bolster their AI capabilities or AI up-and-comers looking to go public with an IPO, the capital markets are on good footing again. And activity could certainly stay upbeat going into the second half as more firms grab the AI bull by the horns.
On the date of publication, Joey Frenette held shares of McDonald’s. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.