3 EV Stocks to Buy on the Dip: June 2024

With EV sales regaining momentum, look at the top EV stocks to buy on the dip.
Remember, as I said yesterday, “Ford Motor (NYSE:F) said its electric vehicle sales were up 64.7% in May. It also said its EV sales were up nearly 88% higher than year-ago numbers for the first five months of the year. Even General Motors (NYSE:GM) said May was its best month for EV sales ever. Hyundai (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) said its U.S. EV sales were up 42% in May year over year.”
Should EV sales continue to improve, RMI.org predicts that by 2030, about a third of all cars sold globally will be electric. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), that number could rocket to about 50% by 2035.
All of which makes some of the top EV stocks to buy on the dip even more attractive.
Albemarle (ALB)
By now, you’re well aware that lithium is needed to make an electric vehicle. You also know that lithium prices have fallen significantly due to supply-demand issues, which have destroyed related stocks like Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).
However, it’s safe to say the lithium pullback has become overkill. Not only are lithium prices starting to bottom out, but lithium is likely to see further heavy demand, combined with growing demand for electric vehicles — all of which is bullish for ALB.
Better, ALB is ridiculously oversold at $92.77. It’s over-extended on RSI, MACD and Williams’ %R, with a yield of 1.66% to boot. Its latest dividend of $0.40 is payable on July 1 to shareholders of record as of June 14. In addition, analysts currently rate ALB as a moderate buy with an average price target of $146.13.
In short, I’d use ALB’s excessive weakness as a buying opportunity. At just $92.77 a share, it’s ridiculously cheap.
Tesla (TSLA)
When I last mentioned Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), I said, “It’s time to buy the fear. Granted, sales have slipped, but it’s still dominating the market. With EV sales regaining momentum, I’d like to see Tesla initially retest $205 from that last traded price.”
That was on June 17, when Tesla traded at about $173. Today, it’s up to $187.35 and is still a buy. From here, I’d like to see it rally back to at least $205 in the near term. Helping, as I also noted, “Wedbush analysts say the $56 billion Elon Musk compensation removes a $20 to $25 overhang on the TSLA stock.”
In addition, Tesla has a major leg up on its competition. As noted by Business Insider, Tesla is building EVs cheaper than anyone else. Tesla’s input cost per vehicle is less than $30,000 per vehicle, which is about $10,000 less than the industry average. This is also why Tesla dominates the market with high profit margins. We’ll also get a good idea of recent Tesla numbers when the company posts delivery numbers around July 1.
Nio (NIO)
Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) weakness is also an opportunity.
After running from about $3.61 to a high of $6, it pulled back to $4.37, again oversold. With delivery numbers improving, I’d like to see it rally back to $6.
Granted, recent earnings weren’t so hot.
Revenue fell about 7.2% year over year to $1.37 billion, missing estimates by $70 million. First quarter deliveries were 30,053, down 3.2% year over year. While vehicle margins were up 9.2% from 5.1% year over year, they were down from the 11.9% posted in the fourth quarter. Fortunately, the negativity appears to be baked into the NIO stock.
Helping, JPMorgan recently upgraded the stock from underweight to neutral. The firm believes NIO benefits from its move into batteries and the Chinese government’s efforts to reignite EV demand. NIO sales are also accelerating, with April deliveries up 134.6% year-over-year. Year to date, Nio delivered 45,673 vehicles, a 21.2% jump year over year.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.