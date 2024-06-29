Shhh! 7 Stocks Quietly Lining Up for a Massive Surge in July.

Finding truly undervalued stocks to buy that are subtly poised for growth might be the difference between good returns and lost chances in the fast-paced world of investing. The emphasis is on a carefully chosen list of seven equities expected to soar in July, and solid arguments are provided for investors to notice them.
It takes more than merely glancing at past performance to determine which stocks to purchase; a thorough examination of each company’s strategic goals and fundamentals is necessary. With innovative AI developments, strong financial results, and calculated growth, these stocks represent potential and tenacity in the current competitive market.
For instance, one is a market leader in its particular industry thanks to a strong lead in AI technology, while another has strong revenue growth. Similarly, the business that comes next in line emphasizes its flexibility and resilience while concentrating on improving the user experience and operational efficiency. In addition to focusing on possible investment possibilities, the investigation emphasizes how crucial it is to maintain an advantage in a constantly changing market.
Baidu (BIDU)
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a leading Chinese tech giant. It has expertise in internet-related services and AI. Since the start of Q1 2024, the business has returned $229 million. This brings the total amount under the 2023 share repurchase program to $898 million. This focus on delivering value shows the company’s sound financial standing and management’s optimism about its future.
Further, using its expertise in foundation models like ERNIE, the most potent AI model in China, Baidu is transitioning from an internet-centric to an AI-first company. This tactical change places Baidu in the vanguard of the AI revolution, with applications that reach the commercial (2B) and consumer (2C) markets. ERNIE processed around 200 million requests daily in April 2024—a substantial rise from the approximately 50 million handled in December 2023. This exponential request rise suggests ERNIE’s wide adoption, implying significant potential top-line growth.
Overall, Baidu’s strategic focus on AI and cloud technology makes it a sharp choice among the top stocks to buy.
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) leads in digital payments and financial technology. In the first quarter of 2024, the firm showed a solid lead. It has increased its revenue to $7.7 billion on a currency-neutral basis by 10% annually. Sharp transaction activity across its platforms was evident. A 14% increase in Total Payment Volume (TPV) to $403.9 billion propelled this development. Furthermore, PayPal announced a 27% yearly gain in EPS, emphasizing effective cost control and revenue expansion tactics.
Moreover, the business increased its transaction margin dollars by 4% over the previous year, demonstrating efficient operational and transaction cost control. PayPal’s emphasis on improving its product offerings has also improved consumer happiness and the company’s standing in the industry. For instance, PayPal Complete Payments for small companies and Fast Lane for branded checkout. The number of monthly active accounts at the firm increased sequentially and kept growing, reaching 220 million. Hence, this significant expansion shows how well PayPal can draw in and keep users.
In short, PayPal’s consistent revenue growth and expanding user base position it as a strong candidate among stocks to buy.
JD.Com (JD)
JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) is China’s largest e-commerce company. The company’s efforts to improve the user experience are paying off. This is reflected in the significant rise in measures related to user engagement. There is a significant annual rise in the number of active quarterly customers. The increased number of new, current, and JD Plus members drove this. The platform’s shopping frequency increased by double digits annually. This resulted in a constant average revenue per user (ARPU) compared to last year.
Additionally, in Q1, JD.Com’s general merchandise segment saw a noteworthy uptick in sales and gross merchandise value. The segment includes the supermarket sector in particular. The improvement in fulfillment networks and procurement capacities is credited with this turnaround. JD Logistics saw notable progress in Q1, with revenues up 15% annually. Hence, the division’s operating margin increased significantly from a 3.1% loss margin to a 0.5% profit margin. Lastly, scale advantages, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced fulfillment networks contributed to this turnaround.
In summary, JD.Com’s focus on enhancing user experience, a robust logistics network, and strategic investments led to its top mark among the stocks to buy list.
Pfizer (PFE)
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is a pharmaceutical company with an extensive portfolio of medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. The business has several core competencies that support its potential for rapid top-line expansion. Pfizer’s sharp cancer therapy pipeline is one of its key strengths. This is demonstrated in its first-quarter 2024 performance. Here, Pfizer announced a 19% operating rise in oncology sales. Indeed, this is fueled by the rising demand for important drugs like Xtandi for prostate cancer and Padcev for urothelial cancer.
Additionally, Pfizer’s cancer portfolio was further strengthened by acquiring Seagen’s medicines, improving its market lead and potential revenue in the oncology sector. Moreover, because of its extensive pipeline, Pfizer may tap into various markets and solve unmet medical needs internationally. This encompasses many therapeutic categories outside of cancer, including respiratory and hematology, bolstering Pfizer’s competitive edge. Hence, the company’s continuous research initiatives open the door for future blockbuster drugs and revenue growth prospects.
Overall, Pfizer’s focus on developing and commercializing therapies for numerous medical conditions and its robust pipeline solidify its presence on the stocks to buy list.
Starbucks (SBUX)
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves. In a recent quarter, the corporation unveiled 27 new goods, including coffee and non-coffee beverages. In response to consumer requests for healthier options, the business intends to expand its menu by offering up to five sugar-free customization options. Starbucks broadens its product offerings and adapts to evolving consumer preferences, such as customization and health conscience. This is to improve its appeal to a variety of clientele.
Moreover, the “siren craft system” may raise peak throughput in North American retailers and add almost one comp point per year. Starbucks targets reducing costs by $4 billion over the next four years by streamlining its supply chain and increasing operational effectiveness. The company invests in technologies such as AI and machine learning, which enhance supply chain logistics and streamline retail operations. By doing this, Starbucks lowers expenses while raising customer loyalty and service quality.
In short, Starbucks continually expands its menu offerings and enhances the customer experience through technology and store operations improvements, making it one of the top stocks to buy.
Conagra Brands (CAG)
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) leads in the packaged foods industry with food products across various categories. The business is divided into several segments, each with a different development potential and resilience level. Conagra had a 1.7% drop in net sales during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024. However, vital growth was present in several areas, such as Grocery & Snacks. Thus, organic net sales increased by 3.4% to $1.3 billion.
Further, Conagra’s emphasis on operational effectiveness is seen in the notable 1.14% increase in gross margin to 28.3%. Notably, the adjusted gross margin increased by 0.52% to 28.7%. These enhancements demonstrate the company’s capacity to use increased productivity and wise pricing selections to offset obstacles. To conclude, Conagra Brands’ strategic initiatives include operational efficiency improvements and targeted investments in key categories, leading to its ranking on the stocks to buy list.
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) is a progressive executive search and consulting firm. The firm continued to be profitable, with EBITDA of $25.9 million in Q1 2024 compared to $25.6 million in Q1 2023. The Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.8% was marginally surpassed by 10.7%. This is mainly because of higher general and administrative costs associated with company expansion and acquisitions. As a result, in Q1 2024, the company’s net income was $14.0 million, with diluted EPS of $0.67. This is down slightly in comparison to $15.6 million and $0.76 the previous year due to higher tax.
Additionally, by expanding Heidrick & Struggles’ global reach and service capabilities, the acquisitions of Atreus and B4Z have substantially increased revenue growth in the company’s On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting sectors. The company is progressing against difficulties in certain areas, including Asia Pacific. However, the business has strengthened its position worldwide by utilizing its acquisitions and current competencies.
Finally, Heidrick & Struggles’ performance and strategic acquisitions contribute to its growth with market differentiation and solidify its position among the top stocks to buy.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PYPL, JD, PFE, SBUX, CAG and HSII. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.