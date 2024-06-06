FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

The 3 Most Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in June 2024

Supersize your discounts

By Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 6, 2024, 6:00 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Jump on these undervalued large-cap stocks for giant-sized bargains.
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL): Delta Air Lines still offers a discount despite a robust travel economy.
  • Diamondback Energy (FANG): Diamondback Energy could benefit from geopolitical rumblings.
  • JD.com (JD): Analysts anticipate solid business expansion for JD.com.
Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks - The 3 Most Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in June 2024

Source: akamakis / Shutterstock.com

Going for sizable returns always carries a not-insignificant magnitude for risk, which means that undervalued large-cap stocks could be the ideal solution.

For one thing, companies that command robust capitalization metrics tend to be that way due to business predictability. However, predictability comes at the cost of limited upside potential. That’s when targeting undervalued ideas could be ideal. You’re focusing exclusively on established enterprises that are priced below what they should bring in.

This way, you have the confidence of the biggest firms in the world while enjoying higher upside potential. With that in mind, below are undervalued large-cap stocks to consider.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta airlines aircraft interior full of passengers. Why are so many flights overbooked?
Source: Cassiohabib / Shutterstock.com

One of the biggest airliners in the world, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) represents one of the more surprising ideas for undervalued large-cap stocks. Since the start of the year, DAL gained over 23% of equity value. In the past 52 weeks, it’s up more than 34%. With such robust momentum – especially for a big enterprise like Delta – one might think it’s at least fairly valued.

Nope, DAL is definitely undervalued. Per Gurufocus, shares trade hands at 6.41X trailing-year earnings and 7.28X forward earnings. In contrast, the sector median values stand at 14.91X and 13.28X, respectively. Also, it’s worth noting that DAL is priced at 0.55X trailing-year revenue. Here, the sector median clocks in at 1.05X.

Why is that significant? Because covering experts believe that earnings per share will land at $6.66, up 6.6% from the prior year’s result of $6.25. Also, the consensus target for revenue is $58.04 billion, up 6.2% from 2023’s tally of $54.67 billion.

Fundamentally, increased travel prioritization appears to be a huge factor in demand. Thus, DAL makes a great case for undervalued large-cap stocks to buy.

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (FANG) logo on its website to represent oil stocks. FANG stock
Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) focuses on petroleum, natural gas and natural gas liquids (or NGLs). As an upstream player in the energy value chain, Diamondback offers an intriguing case for undervalued large-cap stocks to buy. The complex geopolitical narrative may offer a long-term catalyst for FANG, making it a worthy idea to watch.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies imposed sanctions on the belligerent nation. Evidence indicates that because of the deleterious impact on the economy, Russia has been forced to sell its crude oil at deep discounts. At the same time, the government needs funds to import refined hydrocarbon products. So, the cycle of deeper discounts for crude starts up again.

Of course, with a war going on, it’s possible that this flow of oil could be curtailed. Also, geopolitical flashpoints in the Middle East could spark yet again, potentially hurting supply chains. Cynically, FANG is on viable ground.

That’s why FANG’s modest discount of 10.67X trailing-year earnings may be deeper than you realize.

JD.com (JD)

JD stock, Jd.com, Tiger Global is a major investor in JD
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

One of the powerhouse names in China’s massive consumer economy, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has seen better days. Yes, on a year-to-date basis, JD gained roughly 11% of market value. However, in the trailing year, the security slipped more than 17%. Over the past five years, it only moved up a bit over 12%. That goes to show its severe decline since 2021.

Nevertheless, for contrarian investors, JD may present an opportunity. At face value, it certainly appears to be one of the undervalued large-cap stocks to buy. Right now, shares trade at 13.69X trailing-year earnings and 9.11X forward earnings. In contrast, the sector median values land at 18X and 15.2X, respectively. Also, the market prices JD at 0.31X trailing-year revenue. The median stat is 0.66X.

Now, investors of course need to be careful that they’re not falling for arithmetic tricks. Here’s the context. Analysts anticipate that EPS will reach $3.37 at the end of fiscal 2024. That’s up 8.4% from last year’s print of $3.11. Also, revenue may hit $163.56 billion, up 7.4% from 2023’s haul of $152.32 billion. With the experts forecasting business expansion, JD could be an ideal bargain.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

Airline, Consumer Discretionary, Retail, E-Commerce, Energy, Travel

Growth Stocks, Undervalued Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/06/the-3-most-undervalued-large-cap-stocks-to-buy-in-june-2024/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC