Your $10 Billion Investing Playbook for 2026

Where Buffett’s former heir apparent will invest $10 billion… exactly how to follow this blueprint… defense, aerospace, healthcare, energy, minerals, frontier tech… investment ideas from ETFs to single stocks
What if Warren Buffett’s one-time heir apparent showed you exactly where to put your money today… and he was going to back that roadmap with billions of dollars?
That’s not hypothetical.
In December, JPMorgan hired Todd Combs – one of Berkshire Hathaway’s key investment managers and the former CEO of Geico – to run a $10 billion investment fund focused on direct equity and venture capital investments in industries critical to U.S. economic security and national resilience.
JPMorgan and Combs have already effectively created a target list that we can follow.
Below are the major sectors they have explicitly flagged. For each, I’ve included a simple, one-click ETF idea to gain exposure.
After the list, we’ll go deeper into specific stock ideas in each sector that our experts are already highlighting.
Defense – ETF idea: The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) – it’s a straightforward way to get exposure to the major defense contractors.
Aerospace – ETF idea: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) – it tends to be more “equal-weight-ish” than some peers, often capturing more mid-tier suppliers.
Healthcare – ETF idea: the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) – a broad healthcare sector fund that includes large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.
Energy – ETF idea: the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) – it gives you diversified exposure across U.S. energy producers and services.
Two more sectors flying under the radar
Those four aren’t the full story.
In its press release, JPMorgan also highlighted two additional areas that will receive direct equity investments as part of its broader $1.5 trillion initiative to address pressing national needs.
Here’s the first…
Critical minerals / Rare earths – ETF idea: the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) – a direct way to play the “inputs” side of industrial resilience.
And finally…
Frontier technologies (think AI, robotics, advanced manufacturing) – ETF idea: the Global X Robo Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO). It offers pure-play exposure to robotics, automation, sensors, and industrial AI.
Looking beyond broad ETFs
This Combs/JPMorgan framework overlaps significantly with themes our InvestorPlace experts have been flagging for months.
Let’s look at a few examples.
Beginning with Defense and Aerospace, our technology expert, Luke Lango of Innovation Investor, recently outlined why 2026 could be a breakout year for space and defense-related stocks.
As part of his analysis, he highlighted several companies that would likely sit high on any institutional target list:
Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), RTX (RTX), L3Harris (LHX), and Leidos (LDOS) remain the core defense space plays.
These companies build the satellites, sensors, and integration layers that the “space security” and missile-defense portions of the EO will require.
These companies, being more established, offer exposure to multi-decade government spending cycles with relatively lower execution risk.
Switching to healthcare
Last month, Eric Fry of Fry’s Investment Report and lead analyst Tom Yeung warned that many popular AI stocks are trading at stretched valuations.
Their solution?
Look where the market isn’t – healthcare.
As Tom noted in a recent update, the Trump Administration’s pledge to “deploy every tool in our arsenal” to lower drug pricing has pushed some healthcare valuations to historically low levels – even among top-tier stocks.
One example, and an idea for you, is Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX). This is a stock Eric has recommended to his Investment Report subscribers. They’re up 40% as I write on Tuesday.
If you’re less familiar with it, RPRX operates a unique model, buying royalty streams from blockbuster drugs. So, investors gain exposure to medical breakthroughs without incurring clinical trial risk. According to Eric and Tom, despite their gains, shares still trade at a low, attractive valuation.
This isn’t the only healthcare play in Eric’s Investment Report portfolio. In early December, he recommended a company that helps hospitals store, track, prepare, and dispense medications more safely, efficiently, and automatically. Subscribers are already up 13%, and Eric believes this is just the beginning:
I expect the company to fatten its margins and grow earnings at double-digit rates during the next three years. Despite that potential, the stock is trading for a modest 22 times next year’s estimated earnings, and less than 20 times the 2027 estimate.
Assuming this company maintains its current strong trajectory, the stock should outperform the broad market by a wide margin.
If you’d like to learn how to join Eric and Tom in Investment Report and add this company to your portfolio, you can do so here.
Energy’s real story: uranium and AI
While headlines are currently focused on oil thanks to the Trump Administration’s actions in Venezuela, there is a more relevant energy story related to AI and next-gen technologies…
Uranium.
AI has an energy problem. Training and running large models requires massive, uninterrupted power. As tech giants increasingly turn to nuclear energy, uranium has quietly become a key enabler of the AI economy.
We’ve been tracking this trend in the Digest, and it’s one of the clearest long-legs investment themes available today.
Yesterday, veteran trader Jonathan Rose of Masters in Trading Live released a must-watch free episode on how to trade the uranium space in 2026.
He broke down:
- Why this uranium cycle is different
- How he’s positioned for 2026
- The specific stocks he likes
One of his favorite core holdings? Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) – a Vancouver-based pure-play uranium royalty and streaming company with global exposure.
But that’s just the start. Jonathan also highlights four additional stock ideas in the episode.
By the way, if you’re not catching Jonathan’s free MIT Live shows each day, you’re missing great, actionable market research that many firms charge thousands for – yet Jonathan gives it away for free every market day.
You can learn more about signing up to join him right here.
Let’s end by looking at frontier technologies and minerals
Last week, Luke unveiled a handful of tech predictions for 2026, and one of them relates to one of the most exciting “frontier technologies” of all – humanoids.
Here’s Luke:
Prediction: By the end of 2026, humanoids will be visibly present in real operations – factories and warehouses first, then early access in homes.
They won’t be ubiquitous or perfect but real enough that “humanoids are coming” starts being a procurement question rather than a debate.
This isn’t science fiction.
Luke points to concrete examples already in motion:
- Figure AI’s BMW Spartanburg deployment, where robots progressed to 10-hour assembly-line shifts and contributed to the production of 30,000+ vehicles
- Agility Robotics’ Digit, now moving from pilot programs to paid, multi-site deployments
- 1X’s NEO home robot, with U.S. deliveries slated to begin in 2026 at a $20,000 early-access price
Luke has highlighted picks that dovetail with JPMorgan’s final target sector: rare earths. Here he is explaining the humanoid/AI connection to rare earths (and base metals):
Humanoid robots are systems of systems.
Without rare earth magnets, copper wiring, lithium, graphite, and specialty alloys – they don’t exist.
He flagged a basket of companies across the materials stack, including:
- MP Materials (MP)
- Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- Southern Copper (SCCO)
- Rio Tinto (RIO)
- Albemarle (ALB)
- Lithium Americas (LAC).
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
- ArcelorMittal (MT)
And this is just the materials layer – before even considering compute, sensors, energy systems, and integration.
Overall, Luke is “insanely optimistic on humanoid robots,” writing:
The companies that survive the validation phase – the ones that can actually ship humanoids that work, deploy robotaxis that scale, build chips that compete – become the next generation of platform companies.
The challenge is finding them before everyone else does.
But Luke has tackled this challenge for you. He’s just put together a detailed video presentation on the startups positioned at the center of these trends. It covers:
- The specific AI startups that are poised to become the next Googles and Amazons.
- The “Network Effect” and how to spot it before Wall Street does.
- Luke’s “VC Insider” methodology – how he uses his Caltech background and Silicon Valley contacts to find these deals before the general public.
You can watch the full presentation here.
Coming full circle…
Every so often, big money leaves footprints.
Todd Combs and JPMorgan just left some very large ones – pointing to the industries they believe will define economic strength and national resilience in the years ahead.
Our experts aren’t guessing. They’re already identifying the companies positioned to ride those waves early.
But today’s Digest only begins to connect the dots. The opportunity set here is far bigger So, going forward, we’ll continue to fill in the details – bringing you timely, actionable ideas from our experts as these themes move from blueprint to reality.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg
(Disclaimer: I own ROBO.)