7 Top Stocks Under $10: June 2024 Edition

While blue chip stocks are always a good investment portfolio idea, I suggest some smart diversification. And one of the best ways that I know to diversify is to buy highly rated stocks under $10.
Stocks under $10 may not sound interesting, but these names can be a strategic move for anyone wanting to diversify and improve their portfolios.
While cautious investors will associate lower-priced stocks with higher risk, the Portfolio Grader can help you find some outstanding choices to round out a portfolio.
It’s important to remember that stocks under $10, when included in a portfolio of blue-chip equities, can expose you to smaller companies with high growth potential. And diversification is important because if you have a falling segment, your gains from other sectors can help you mitigate your losses.
The Portfolio Grader can help you find stocks that are priced low, not because they are struggling but because they are an excellent opportunity. Stocks under $10 could be priced that way because of restructuring or because the company is in an emerging industry.
By evaluating stocks based on momentum, analyst sentiment, revenue growth and earnings performance, you have a better chance of choosing quality stocks under $10 for your portfolio. These seven names are a good place to start.
Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is a biopharmaceutical company that works on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for unmet medical needs.
The company currently has two Phase 3 trials underway with its lead candidate, ivonescimab, an investigational bispecific antibody to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
The company recently raised $200 million from an institutional investor for 22.2 million shares of SMMT stock. It plans to use the money to advance the development of ivonescimab, with the goal of completing Phase 3 trials and submitting the treatment to regulators for approval.
That money will be added to the $157 million the company had on hand at the end of the first quarter, in which it spent $46.2 million on operating expenses. The company doesn’t have an income stream yet, so it posted a loss of $34 million, or 5 cents per share, for the first quarter.
SMMT stock is up 196% in 2024 and gets a “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Annexon (ANNX)
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) is a California-based bioscience company developing treatments for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic diseases of the body, brain, and eye.
Its impressive pipeline includes a potential treatment for Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system is expected to report Phase 3 trials in the fourth quarter.
It also has Phase 2 trials for potential treatments for geographic atrophy, Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS.
Earnings for the first quarter included $21 million in research and development expenses and $7.6 million in administrative costs. The company has cash and cash equivalents of $264.9 million and expects to have enough money currently to fund operations into mid-2026.
ANNX stock is up 14% this year and gets a “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is a Canadian cannabis company that is considered a leading producer of medical cannabis in Canada.
The company has a variety of medical-use and adult recreational products, including flower products, vapes, edibles, concentrates and more.
Cannabis stocks were a hot commodity in 2020 when there was an expectation that the Biden administration and a Democratic-controlled Congress would push through federal legalization of marijuana rather than leaving it to the states.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic and inflationary issues derailed those plans, and federal recreational use is still a pipe dream for Aurora investors.
However, the Justice Department is recommending that cannabis be reclassified from a Schedule 1 to a Schedule 3 drug, which would give marijuana stocks a boost.
Aurora’s financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending March 31) included $67.4 million in revenue, up 5% from the previous year. Medicinal cannabis made up a large part of that increase, as it was up 20% from last year, while adult recreational use was down 29%.
I expect the numbers for adult recreational cannabis to improve. ACB stock is up 15% this year and gets a “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Himalaya Shipping (HSHP)
Based in Bermuda, Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) is a new entrant into the shipping business. It just accepted delivery of its 12th dual-fueled dry bulk vessel from a Chinese shipyard, with each ship capable of transporting 210,000 in dead weight tonnage.
As new ships, the fleet of next-generation cargo ships can use liquefied natural gas for propulsion, reducing per-ton emissions by 60%. The company also started paying a monthly dividend in January, and plans to continue the practice that will be popular for income investors.
Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 included revenue of $23.6 million and net income of $2.5 million. Now that the fleet is fully operational, Himalaya Shipping should see those numbers improve.
HSHP stock is up 27% in 2024 and gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Maryland. The company develops vaccines and antibody therapies for infectious diseases and to treat opioid overdoses.
The company has countermeasures to combat some of the most critical public health threats in the world, including smallpox, anthrax and botulism. It also makes a reactive skin decontamination lotion kit among other products.
Meanwhile, its pipeline includes potential treatments for Lassa fever, Ebola, and influenza.
The company is undoubtedly doing important work, and it’s being well rewarded. Revenues in the first quarter were $300.4 million, up from $164.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company also posted a profit of $9 million after posting a loss of $186.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.
EBS stock is on a roll this year, up 169% so far. It gets a “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Reborn Coffee (REBN)
Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) is a specialty coffee maker. Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the U.S., with an estimated 73% of American consumers acknowledging being a coffee drinker.
It seems there’s coffee for every pallet, including high-priced coffeehouse drinks to at-home drip coffee makers that give you a basic cup of joe.
Reborn Coffee is has only 14 locations, mostly in California. But it also offers a subscription service on its website, and makes whole-bean products, pour-over packs and cold brew packs.
It doesn’t expect to stay small for long. Reborn announced an expansion into China and Southeast Asia and plans to open a location in Abu Dhabi. It also has serious e-commerce plans by making its products available on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 included revenue of $1.8 million, up 109% from the same quarter a year ago. Full-year revenue was $6 million versus $3.2 million in 2022.
REBN stock is up 48% this year and gets a “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
NuScale Power (SMR)
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is an Oregon company that makes small modular light water nuclear reactors that are expected to help companies phase out coal-powered plants.
The company also is seeking approval for a proposal in Romania that would be the first European project to use small modular light nuclear reactor technology. The effort has $4 billion in commitments for U.S. financial institutions, and the company is hoping to get approval in 2025.
Such a deal would be a massive win for NuScale and its investors.
SMR stock, which has reactors that can provide power in nuclear plants, is under $10 now but probably won’t be for long. It is currently up 190% in 2024 and gets a “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.