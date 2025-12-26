10 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year

I hope you enjoyed the holiday! I was happy to take a break from the market gyrations and spend time with family and friends.
It is strange to say that we are now at the end of 2025. And anytime we reach the end of the year, it’s always a good idea to do a little portfolio housekeeping.
The reality is the market should do well in the New Year, aided by the “January Effect.”
The January effect happens when folks pour new funds into the market. Whether it’s a bonus from work or a New Year’s resolution, it’s a phenomenon that happens year after year.
But perhaps the biggest contributor is simply the fact that large fund managers tend to rebalance their portfolios at the beginning of the year. They all have performance benchmarks they want to meet in the New Year, so they tend to load up on top performers when they rebalance.
What’s interesting about the January effect is that it’s more noticeable with small-cap stocks. What’s more, not every January effect is the same.
Still, while not every year is the same, stock prices do tend to rise in the first month of the new year.
This means it’s even more important now that your portfolio is positioned to benefit from the potential future strength. And that’s where my Stock Grader (subscription required) can help. Each week, my system interprets reams of financial data and outputs those results in easy-to-interpret letter grades.
And in today’s Market 360, I want to share 10 stocks you should consider selling before we open the books on 2026. Stock Grader recently flagged all these stocks as very weak. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you…
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CLX
|Clorox Company
|F
|D
|F
|DKNG
|DraftKings, Inc. Class A
|D
|D
|D
|DKS
|Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|KMX
|CarMax, Inc.
|F
|D
|F
|LOW
|Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|META
|Meta Platforms Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|SBUX
|Starbucks Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|SWK
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|TGT
|Target Corporation
|F
|D
|F
|UHAL
|U-Haul Holding Company
|F
|D
|F
Each company on this list received a “D” or an “F” rating in my Stock Grader. So, as we come up on the New Year, it is critical to dump stocks like this from your portfolio. If you want to make real money in the markets, you likely won’t do so with any of the stocks I listed above.
The truth is that next year it will be every stock for itself, which means that companies with strong fundamentals and earnings growth should emerge as the market winners…
So, I encourage you to use the final trading days of 2025 to ensure that your personal portfolios are fully invested in fundamentally superior stocks.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Clorox Company (CLX)