In the summer of 2004, a man named Peter Thiel invested $500,000 in a tiny business called “TheFacebook.”
It was a new online business founded and controlled by a Harvard dropout named Mark Zuckerberg.
TheFacebook started as a resource that Harvard students could use to communicate with each other. Eventually, Zuckerberg and his partners expanded their service to other college campuses … where it was a big hit.
You know the rest of the story.
“TheFacebook” eventually changed its name to simply “Facebook”… and then simply changed the world.
From its early days in 2004, Facebook went on to become the world’s most popular “social media” platform, attracting more than two billion users. It then went public and grew to be worth a gigantic $800 billion.
Peter Thiel’s private investment in Facebook was “seed capital.” It helped the new company get up and running. At the time, it valued the company at just $5 million.
That’s right. From $5 million … to $800 BILLION.
Do the math and you see that after Thiel took his early stake, Facebook soared more than 160,000-fold in value.
Facebook’s giant increase in market value made Thiel more than $1 billion … and it made Mark Zuckerberg one of the world’s richest men.
This kind of story has played out over and over and over again throughout American history. And now — for the first time ever — you have a chance to take part in it.
Let me explain …
A smart entrepreneur creates an innovative new product or service.
The world goes wild for it.
That smart entrepreneur and his or her investors get very, VERY rich.
In just the past 40 years, entrepreneurs and their investors have made more than 1,000X returns by taking early stakes in companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) … Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) … Uber (NYSE:UBER) … Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) … Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) … Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) … Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) … Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) … Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) … and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) … just to name a few.
These deals were among the most lucrative investments in U.S. history.
Despite the extraordinary power of early investing to create wealth, this particular world of investment has largely been off limits to regular investors.
This “secret” market of world-changing private deals has been closed to all but the wealthiest and most powerful people.
For example, in 1968 the wealthy and connected investor Arthur Rock invested $10,000 in a little-known startup called Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). It was developing computer processors that would change the world.
Rock’s small $10,000 stake grew to be worth more than $1 billion.
Or take the amazing story of Mike Markkula, another wealthy and connected investor. In 1977, he invested in a small startup called Apple Computer Company.
When Apple went public in 1980, Markkula’s stake was worth more than $200 million.
Year after year after year, the rich and connected have used private investing to make hundreds of billions of dollars … getting access to deals that the average person could only dream about.
But not anymore.
In the coming days, I’ll tell you about a revolution that’s starting to take root in America.
This revolution will completely transform the investment landscape … allowing everyday investors to make life-changing returns by investing in America’s best small businesses before they are publicly traded.
A powerful new Congressional law has paved the way for one of the biggest business shifts in U.S. history.
Finally, everyone can participate in the secret market of lucrative private deals … where tiny startups go from zero to $10 billion in a flash.
In this new world, just one private deal can turn $2,000 into millions.
And the best part? You are now a part of that world …
Perfect Timing For a “Perfect” Opportunity
2020 has been a crazy year.
When we flipped the calendar 11 months ago, we had no idea the curveballs that were about to be thrown our way.
We didn’t expect to see the fastest stock market drop in history. And we certainly didn’t expect to see the best 50 trading days in history not long after.
Despite all of the craziness, we have weathered the ups and downs quite well. But I can’t say I don’t look forward to a quieter time.
That’s exactly what we’re being offered with this new secret market.
The opportunities being unleashed have massive upside potential … and they are not market dependent.
It doesn’t matter who wins the election.
It doesn’t matter if and when a COVID-19 vaccine is discovered.
It doesn’t matter what the S&P 500 … the Dow … the Nasdaq … or any international market does tomorrow.
This secret market opens up a world that individual investors have never before had access to. And it opens up the opportunity to create massive long-term wealth.
The kind of wealth that means you could go on that vacation you’ve been dreaming of … put your children through college … and possibly even never have to work again.
This isn’t an opportunity you come across every day. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change your life for the better.
I can’t wait to tell you all about it.
In the coming days, I’ll lay out the opportunity ahead of us. I’ll tell you my story with these types of investments. And I’ll explain recent changes that give everyday investors the chance to become very, very rich.
