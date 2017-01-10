10 Stocks That Will Hurt Your Retirement, Not Help It

The first rule of medicine is to do no harm. Your retirement, like your health, is something that you can’t afford to screw up. And as with your health, having a safe and stable retirement is generally less about doing things right and more about avoiding major mistakes.

Just as you don’t have to be a marathon runner to live a long, healthy life, you don’t have to have Warren Buffett’s stock picking acumen to retire well. Just avoid excessive booze or tobacco — or taking large losses in the stock market — and you’re well on your way.

Today, we’re going to look at 10 stocks that you should probably avoid in a retirement portfolio. None are necessarily bad stocks to trade. In fact, I’d argue that there is no such thing as a bad stock to trade if you’re doing it with capital you’re comfortable putting at risk. But there is a difference between a stock you trade for short-term profit and a stock that you’re planning to use to fund your retirement.

A retirement stock should be one that has survived the test of time and that is “future proof,” or at least as future proof as a company can be these days. This rules out most technology stocks, which often have short lives as disruptors before being disrupted themselves, and stocks that depend on fickle consumer tastes.

So with no more ado, here are 10 stocks that are more likely to hurt your retirement than help it.

