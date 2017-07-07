7 Recent IPO Stocks to Sell While You Still Can

The initial public offering market is hot. There have been 77 IPOs in 2017 through July 11. That’s 81% ahead of last year at this time, a year in which just 105 companies went public — the lowest total since 2009. Can the torrid pace continue?

While that answer is impossible to know, what’s not is the fact many recent IPOs have seen good appreciation since going public. Year to date through July 10, the Renaissance IPO Index is up 20%, more than double the S&P 500.

Most of this appreciation, I would dare to say, is undeserved.

If you bought shares in any of these seven IPO stocks, I would sell now while things are looking up, because historically, these stocks end up below their IPO price within 24 months.