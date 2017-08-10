10 AI Stocks That Would Scare Elon Musk

Last week, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk proved they’re just as likely to get into war on a social networking site as the rest of us. Granted, their argument was over something most of us would never bother arguing … the pros and cons of artificial intelligence.

Still, the fact is that these two captains of industry had the time and inclination to bicker at all speaks volumes about how important — for better or worse — AI will be in the future.

And who took which side? Zuckerberg thinks artificial intelligence is something that should be embraced and cultivated because it only makes our lives better. Musk is more of the mind that computers could eventually become self aware and cleanse the planet by exterminating the humans found on it. As Musk put it, “I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react because it seems so ethereal.”

It begs the question, though … if Elon Musk is right, which companies developing artificial intelligence platforms should scare him the most? Or put another way: Which AI stocks are apt to bear the most fruit simply because their companies will be the primary providers of the hardware and software that leads to the robot uprising?

Here are the 10 best bets.

