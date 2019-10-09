Square (SQ Stock) Disrupts Yet Another Industry

When Square (NYSE: SQ ) came on the scene, it changed the retail payments game for good. Now, anyone with a mobile device could turn it into a portable “cash register” just by plugging in a Square Reader. Square also offers wireless terminals, app payments, and even online-store platforms.

Square is a dream come true for small business owners. And, as of Thursday, that’s now true for a whole new (and red-hot) market: cannabidiol (CBD). The news gave SQ stock a nice bump; now let’s take a deeper look at the opportunity here.

CBD is found in both cannabis plants and industrial hemp, but it’s a non-psychoactive compound. In other words, CBD will not get you “high.”

I could write an entire book on the benefits of CBD (I’m a fan of it myself), but I’ll keep it simple: CBD can help with everything from anxiety and depression to chronic pain and inflammation to childhood epilepsy. Best of all, it does so without the nasty side effects of many drugs. So, it’s become an incredibly popular alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals.

CBD has actually been legal for nearly a year, thanks to the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill ending the prohibition on hemp. But there is still some “red tape” involved. For example, each state has its own laws and licensing requirements. Plus, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is still working out the details of how CBD will be regulated.

Up until now, this has made many financial companies wary of anything cannabis-related. Square started small in May with an invite-only pilot program.

Then came Thursday’s announcement that Square was ready to dive into the CBD market – nationwide. Below you see the various options CBD sellers will now have.

So why now?

For one thing, Congress is fast-tracking the new FDA policy. Specifically, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave regulators 120 days to “issue a policy of enforcement discretion” for CBD, and that was in mid-September. I’m not a fan of regulations when they become a burden, but in this case, regulation is great news.

Once rules are in play, it not only levels the playing field and allows the best companies to rise to the top – it also lends legitimacy. And that gives CBD companies more freedom. Already, since the Farm Bill legalized hemp products with 0.3% THC or less (that’s the compound that does get you “high”), Square is now comfortable with those products being sold through its platform nationwide.

But there’s another, bigger reason that companies like Square are moving into CBD: the sheer size of the market. And, most importantly, CBD’s growth prospects are incredibly compelling. It’s a major catalyst for many others than just SQ stock.

By 2022, hemp-CBD will be a $22 billion market, including $14.1 billion in sales at “big box” chain retailers.

To put that number into perspective, in 2018, the total sales from chain retailers was… zero! But now, everyone from Kroger (NYSE: KR ) to Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA ), GNC (NYSE: GNC ), The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI ), and even Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) are in on the action.

So, that gives investors a lot of options for playing the CBD craze. But rather than Square stock or any of the retailers, I prefer a pure play for my CBD stocks.

