Transportation 2.0: The Surprising Way to Invest in This Trillion-Dollar Future

I haven’t owned a car in 15 years.

I walk, scoot, hop on my moped, and take Ubers. I haven’t been out much amid the stay-at-home orders, but I’ve certainly noticed less traffic on Baltimore’s streets.

It’s not that I’ve sworn off cars. I’m just waiting.

I plan to buy an autonomous vehicle (AV) as soon as I possibly can. In fact, I placed my order last November for Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, which is expected in two years and is supposed to be self-driving. If it’s not, I’ll find one that is.

AVs are incredibly interesting and exciting. They are one part of what I call Transportation 2.0 — the beginning of a new era that will reshape the world we live in and create a multi-trillion-dollar upheaval in one of the world’s most important industries.

What’s coming is big, which is why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), General Motors (NYSE: GM ), Ford (NYSE: F ), and so many other leading companies are betting big on it. It’s why smart investors need to as well …

Transportation 2.0 is one of the massive hypergrowth trends that will change our world.

COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into a lot of things, but the road to next-generation transportation continues to unfold. If anything, our greater focus on health and safety will drive faster adoption.

Many folks want less contact with other people. That means fewer people will be comfortable using mass transportation such as buses, subways, Ubers, and more. But what if a driverless car could pick them up and take them to their destination? Or if a driverless vehicle could deliver their groceries or medicine?

That day is coming.

And at a time when we’re rightfully focused on saving lives, AV technology will ultimately provide the best solution in history to the shocking number of traffic fatalities.

A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that about 95% of all crashes involve human error. When you consider that there are 1.3 million road fatalities every year around the world, AVs could save more than 1.2 million lives annually .

That’s staggering. The 375,000 deaths worldwide from COVID-19 are devastating, so imagine being able to save nearly three times that many lives every year by virtually eliminating traffic accidents. We cannot ignore that.

And then there’s the money — for corporations, investors, and consumers. Widespread adoption of AVs will save families significant cash. Instead of having two car payments, your family will probably belong to a car sharing service. Without a vehicle, there will also be no need for car insurance or gassing up each week, not to mention the routine oil changes and other maintenance.

AVs are now closer than ever with 5G rolling out. The mind-blowing speed and reliability are essential for AVs to monitor and analyze the world around us, which comes alive through data from cameras and sensors. This needs to happen in what is basically real time, allowing the car to do everything from slam on the brakes to avoid a tragic accident to finding the best traffic route at any given time.

Now that 5G is expanding every day, some of the world’s largest and most tech-savvy companies have begun ramping up the production timeline.

Uber (NYSE: UBER ) just ordered up to 24,000 cars from Volvo for its driverless fleet.

Waymo — the Alphabet-owned driverless-car company — recently ordered 62,000 driverless minivans from Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU ) and 20,000 Jaguar SUVs.

Supermarket chain Kroger (NYSE: KR ) is beginning to implement driverless cars to deliver groceries. Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) is doing the same.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) just placed an order for 100,000 vans that will ultimately drive themselves. And there are rumors that Amazon is in talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox for several billion dollars.

Ford and General Motors are spending billions to build out new divisions dedicated solely to autonomous vehicles.

As you can see, this is happening … and it will be here sooner than most people realize.

The story is just beginning, so now is the time to take advantage of a rare opportunity to get into a world-changing investment theme on the ground floor.

