Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investor! We’ve got another busy day of trading ahead of us and we’re starting with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
There’s plenty of news moving stocks today with earnings being one of the biggest factors as several companies report results for Q4 2021.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock is soaring more than 9% thanks to the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares are climbing over 8% with a positive report for its fourth quarter of 2021.
- Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) stock is gaining more than 8% following an SEC filing revealing insider buying.
- Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) shares are rising over 7% as the company prepares to release its most recent earnings report on Thursday.
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) stock is increasing more than 7% following a stock ownership update in an SEC filing.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares are surging over 6% despite a lack of news this morning.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock is running more than 5% higher as it recovers from a dip yesterday.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares are jumping over 5% after updating ownership details in an SEC filing.
- AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) stock is getting a more than 5% boost with an ownership update in an SEC filing.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares are up over 5% alongside another ownership update in an SEC filing.
10 Top Losers
- Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) stock is diving nearly 6% as it continues a fall from Monday.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares are dropping close to 5% with the most recent news being a downgrade from Friday.
- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) stock is falling more than 4% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares are decreasing almost 4% after reporting results for Q4 2021.
- Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) stock is declining over 3% on no clear news and plans to release its current earnings report next Thursday.
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares are losing roughly 3% of their value this morning prior to the release of its Q4 earnings report after markets close today.
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) stock is slipping more than 2% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares are dipping over 2% ahead of its earnings report after markets close on Wednesday.
- HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) stock is heading more than 2% lower following a poor performance on Monday too.
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 2% in pre-market trading today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.