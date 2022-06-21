Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re back with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday to get the day started!
Stocks are moving this morning on earnings news, analyst ratings, conferences and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock is soaring more than 7% despite a lack of news from the company this morning.
- Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) shares are surging close to 7% on no clear news today.
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) stock is gaining over 6% as it continues a recent rally.
- Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) shares are increasing more than 6% following positive coverage of the company.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock is rising 6% after announcing executive changes on Friday.
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares are climbing over 5% with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock is heading more than 4% higher in pre-market trading.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares are getting an over 4% boost as Bank of America weighs in on the data company.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock is jumping more than 4% this morning.
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares are up over 4% after the company’s founder offered to take it private last week.
10 Top Losers
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) stock is tumbling nearly 6% as it pulls back from a rally on Friday.
- Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) shares are taking a more than 5% beating after the stock became oversold on Friday.
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) stock is falling over 4% on no apparent news this morning.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares are dropping about 3% in pre-market trading today.
- Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) stock is falling 3% as it prepares to present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference today.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares are decreasing more than 2% after a similar rise during the previous day of trading.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) stock is declining over 2% this morning.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares are slipping more than 2% after running higher on Friday.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock is dipping over 2% following recent insider trading.
- Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 2%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.