3 Romantic Stocks to Buy for Valentine’s Day

A quick look around retail shops across the U.S. can tell anyone that Valentine’s Day 2023 is quickly approaching. Many Americans have already made plans for excursions with their loved ones and, while the experienced romantics have likely already booked their dinner reservations and hotel rooms, those who didn’t prepare will likely be scrambling for plans today.
That said, the stock market will be open tomorrow, regardless of who got a reservation and who didn’t get to the flower shop on time. For investors, that means opportunities to profit as Valentine’s Day momentum propels certain companies forward. Many eyes will be turned toward finding the best stocks to buy ahead of the holiday.
Arlin Wasserman, founder and Managing Director of Changing Tastes, recently speculated that the February holiday will be a likely bellwether for food stocks. Wasserman also provided some further insights:
“On February 14, going out to dinner may look like smaller checks at nicer restaurants, including cocktails (which don’t take as much skill) and small and shared plates, which have become more prominent on menus and that can often be plated in advance so as not to tax kitchen staff.”
With that in mind, investors may want to avoid restaurant stocks ahead of Valentine’s Day 2023. But that doesn’t mean other industries won’t see a bump. Let’s take a look at the best stocks to buy as Americans get ready to celebrate this special day with their special someone.
Stocks to Buy: Marriott International (MAR)
No discussion of Valentine’s Day stocks would be complete without a leading hotel company. Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has a truly global reach across the lodging portion of the hospitality sector. The company’s holdings span a variety of names, from Ritz Carlton to Fairfield Inn & Suites. That puts Marriott in an excellent position to benefit from Valentine’s Day. As people in all income brackets rush to book hotel rooms, they will likely find themselves turning to a hotel brand owned by Marriott.
Beyond the Valentine’s Day bump, Marriott also has plenty more pluses. InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth recently described the company as an “asset-light, money-making machine with an operating margin nearing 60% (excluding reimbursement revenue and costs).” Marriott has also done an excellent job recovering from the hits its industry took during the pandemic.
MAR stock will likely receive a bump from both Valentine’s Day and its fourth-quarter earnings report, which will be released on the same day. It looks like the company has significant room to run in 2023.
1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS)
This former meme stock isn’t off to a great start in 2023, but 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is currently rising as anticipation mounts for Valentine’s day. That’s to be expected from any company operating in the flower delivery space. However, there aren’t many stocks in this niche market either, making 1-800-Flowers the runaway leader.
Of course, that hasn’t shielded FLWS stock from attracting interest from short sellers. Through it all, though, FLWS has stood its ground and still stands. Shares have gradually trended upward since October 2022 and remain in the green for the past six months. FLWS is up nearly 5% year-to-date (YTD) as well.
It’s hard to feel overly optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of a stock with such niche appeal. Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the fact that the next few months bring both Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. These two holidays often lead to a demand rush for the kinds of flowers and gift baskets this company provides. Additionally, there’s always the possibility retail traders become interested in shares again, especially if short interest from Wall Street increases.
Stocks to Buy: Hershey (HSY)
If people are buying flowers for Valentine’s Day, they’re also buying chocolate. This means a surge in demand for the biggest names in the confectionary industry.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) doesn’t just make chocolates — the chocolate it makes is both well-known and well-loved. However, that’s not even close to where it stops. Like Marriott, Hershey has an impressive reach spanning across many iconic brands. The company’s vast portfolio includes candies and food items like Twizzlers, Reese’s and Skinny Pop popcorn, just to name a few. Not everyone likes chocolate, but most people can likely find a Hershey product they like.
InvestorPlace contributor Thomas Niel recently named HSY stock one of the safest stocks to buy this month and for good reason. According to Niel, the stock’s “appreciation potential, and very low volatility” combined with its “steady, growing dividend” make shares a clear choice as markets prepare to turn a new corner. HSY stock is a generally safe bet during most of the year — and an especially solid pick as Valentine’s Day approaches.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.