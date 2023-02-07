7 Small-Cap AI Stocks to Buy Before They Boom

AI stocks are booming, providing exposure to what could be a potential $1.81 trillion opportunity, according to Grand View Research. Even more impressive, according to Accenture, “Artificial intelligence could double annual economic growth rates by 2035 by changing the nature of work and spawning a new relationship between man and machine. The impact of AI technologies on business is projected to boost labor productivity by up to 40 percent by fundamentally changing the way work is done and reinforcing the role of people to drive growth in business.”
No wonder why tech heavyweights are scrambling for a piece of the AI market. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta (NASDAQ:META) use artificial intelligence to recognize images and analyze users’ data to deliver better-targeted ads. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) uses AI to customize online retail offerings and recommend products to website visitors. And Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) utilizes AI to personalize its internet TV content for subscribers. In short, this is one revolutionary boom you want to own a piece of.
Now the question is – how can we profit from it? Here are seven AI stocks to consider buying right now.
|BBAI
|BigBear.ai
|$3.91
|MITK
|Mitek Systems
|$9.81
|NRDY
|Nerdy
|$2.82
|SOUN
|SoundHound AI
|$4.02
|INOD
|Innodata
|$7.33
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|$9.20
|BOTZ
|Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
|$23.58
BigBear.AI (BBAI)
First on this list of AI stocks to buy is BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI), a company delivering AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. That’s a mouthful. But this company’s impact, which is critically-important for its clientele, is being felt every day by its top clients, which include the U.S. Army, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Air Force, in addition to numerous logistics and shipping companies.
The company’s earnings growth has been impressive. In its third quarter, BBAI posted revenue of $40.7 million, compared to $40.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Analytics revenue increased $1.7 million, or 8%, as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily driven by the award of the U.S. Army Global Force Information Management (GFIM) contract in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margins came in a 29%, as compared to 27% for the third quarter of 2021.
Oppenheimer analysts have a market-perform rating on the stock, with a $10 price target.
Mitek Systems (MITK)
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is a leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, built on advancements in AI and machine learning. With consumers doing more business online than ever before, identity verification has become essential to providing safe digital access. That’s creating a big opportunity, especially with the identity verification market expected to reach just over $35 billion by 2030.
“While ID authentication is a significant security measure against new account fraud, Identity verification also plays a role in the Know Your Customer and anti-money laundering efforts at financial organizations that monitor customer risk,” says Market Research Future.
Plus, according to MITK CEO Max Carnecchia. “In 2021, the combined impact of traditional identity fraud and identity fraud scams cost companies $52 billion and affected 42 million U.S. consumers.”
Nerdy (NRDY)
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) operates an online platform for live learning that uses AI to personalize learning lessons for each individual user. Indeed, for those seeking exposure to AI stocks, this is one sub-segment I think is worth exploring.
Just recently, the company announced the launch of its AI-Generated Lesson Plan Creator and AI-Generated Chat Tutoring. It also integrated ChatGPT into its suite of products.
Its CEO, Chuck Cohn is so bullish he bought $30 million worth of stock since May 2022. Additionally, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “I think the shares are deeply undervalued, and I purchased them as a result of my conviction about the company’s new business model.” That’s an AI stock I want to invest in – one in which its management team is all-in on the company’s growth prospects.
SoundHound AI (SOUN)
Next up is SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN), a $724 million company that develops conversational AI technology. Its goal is to allow humans to interact with technology as they would with their friends. Better, the company is working with the auto industry, integrating voice assistants into vehicles. The auto industry segment could be massive for SoundHound, with the company expecting 90% of new cars to have voice assistants.
SoundHound also has an impressive list of customers, including Qualcomm, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Netflix, Pandora, Vizio, Motorola, MasterCard, Square, and many more. Far better, the company is projecting profitability this year.
According to Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-founder: “We are reducing costs while prioritizing our highest sources of revenue growth. With over $300M in cumulative bookings backlog, SoundHound is entering the year on a positive revenue trajectory, with a strong base of global customers shipping products using our industry-leading voice AI technology.”
Innodata (INOD)
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), which solves tough engineering challenges with artificial intelligence, has been among the most wildly explosive AI stocks. In fact, since Jan. 1, the stock ran from a low of about $3 to $6.98. While it’s likely overbought at the moment, keep it on the radar. With the AI boom only heating up, a stock like INOD could double, if not triple in value within the year.
Just recently, the company was selected by a leading cloud infrastructure and platform services company to provide large-scale data collection for a new AI computer vision initiative. Innodata also just signed a significant application re-engineering agreement to enable a customer to more fully leverage Innodata-built artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had a rough outing in 2022. But don’t write it off just yet. The company, which helps other organizations see patterns in data, and helps make predictions about the future, is still very healthy. For one, Palantir is seeing big demand from the U.S. government. In fact, during the company’s most recent quarter, Palantir saw $987 million in government revenue, with most coming from the U.S. defense sector.
In its latest earnings report, revenues jumped about 18% year-over-year to $508.62 million. That was ahead of expectations by $3.64 million. Government revenue jumped 23% year over year to $293 million. Commercial revenue was up 11% to $215 million. And on the bottom line, the company saw adjusted earnings per share of four cents, which beat estimates for three cents.
Raymond James likes PLTR stock, too. “As global geopolitical tensions persist and macro uncertainty remains, we believe companies, like PLTR that are indexed (56% of sales) to non-cyclical government budgets sit on an advantageous perch that drives more stability in its results,” said the firm, as quoted by Tip Ranks.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)
Or, you can always diversify your exposure to AI stocks with an ETF, such as the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ). While BOTZ looks like it was run over, don’t count this idea out either. The negativity here is also temporary, I believe.
With an expense ratio of 0.68%, The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF seeks to invest in companies that potentially stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence, including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles, according to Global X. Some of its top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), Accuray Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY), and Brooks Automation.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.