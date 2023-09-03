3 Hypergrowth Stocks With Huge Potential Upside

Inflation is coming down, the economy remains robust, and anticipated rate cuts from the Fed are among key potential drivers soaring tech stocks higher. The excitement surrounding AI advancements further fuels investor interest in these stocks, as technology continues to reshape various industries.
Of course, investors looking at growth stocks remain focused on plenty of potential headwinds. Concerns persist for both high inflation or interest rates, or the prospect of a potential recession.
Let’s peer into three hypergrowth stocks with huge potential upside worth considering right now.
Li Auto (LI)
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is thriving, nearly doubling its stock value with further potential, according to Wall Street.
Analysts have this stock’s one-year upside potential pegged at around 30%, but that could be light. Indeed, while this stock is less-renowned than its peer of XPeng, it remains a strong contender in the Chinese EV market. The company’s Q2 deliveries soared by 202% to 86,533 vehicles, enabling a significant turnaround from losses to profits with improving margins. Li Auto has shifted firmly into positive territory.
Li Auto is on a robust growth path, marked by surging deliveries and revenue, driven by new models and retail expansion in China. In Q2 2023, the company saw a remarkable 229.7% year-over-year (YOY) revenue increase to $3.86 billion. That included a 21% vehicle margin and $1.33 billion in free cash flow. Also, they have a substantial $10.17 billion in cash reserves for further expansion and innovation. August deliveries reached 34,914 vehicles, up 663.8% YOY, indicating sustained growth and potential for the stock to rise.
Lithium Americas (LAC)
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has dropped 22% in the last six months, but it’s a potential hidden gem. Trading near its 52-week low of $16.07, it could offer substantial gains in the future.
Additionally, the Thacker Pass project, valued at $5.7 billion after taxes and with a 40-year mine life, is a key asset. Anticipated annual EBITDA of $1.1 billion suggests significant returns when production commences.
Further, the company will split into two divisions, focusing on lithium projects in Argentina and Nevada. This move, supported by a $650 million investment, is expected to be completed by October. Despite a recent dip in LAC stock, its impressive 289% growth over the past five years solidifies its position as a strong player in its niche.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ:AMD) extensive presence in tech includes an 83% market share in game console processors. This is thanks to exclusive deals with Sony and Microsoft, driving 2022 gaming segment growth by 21% despite PC market challenges.
AMD plays an expanding role in data centers, supplying chips to industry leaders like Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. Thus, this drove a 64% revenue increase in its data center segment last year. With its versatile chips, AMD’s potential appears limitless. Its forward PEG ratio has fallen 85% in the past year to an enticing 0.08, indicating the stock is undervalued and an attractive buy.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines
Artificial Intelligence, Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Energy, Renewable Energy, Battery, Cloud, Electric Vehicles, Lithium, Semiconductor, Technology