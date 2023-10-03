“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

After giving his followers chances to make as much 10-times, 30-times, and 82-times their money – Luke Lango is back with arguably the biggest call of his career. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Wed, November 1 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Stocks to Watch for Breakthrough Innovations in 2024

AI, AI chips, and autonomous vehicles could push some tech stocks even higher next year

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 31, 2023, 5:01 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Breakthrough innovations can really light a fire under stocks. 
  • Microsoft (MSFT): MSFT’s AI assistant, CoPilot, can tremendously lift MSFT stock in 2024. 
  • GitLab (GTLB): GitLab is using AI to make computer programming easier and can become a major competitor of MSFT in this area. 
  • Intel (INTC): The demand for INTC’s AI chips is surging and can jump much more in 2024. 
breakthrough innovations - 3 Stocks to Watch for Breakthrough Innovations in 2024

Source: Shutterstock

Without a doubt, breakthrough innovations can move stocks tremendously.

For example, in the last 16 years, the advent of streaming boosted Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock tremendously. The iPhone’s launch lit a fire under Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. And the success of the cloud business of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) boosted its name a great deal.

More recently, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has gotten a huge lift from the tremendous success of its artificial intelligence chips. In addition, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have exploded higher because of the strong demand for its innovative electric vehicles.

Going forward, AI, AI chips, and autonomous vehicles are among the technologies that could push some stocks much higher in 2024. Here are three stocks that can rise a great deal in 2024 due to their companies’ tech innovations.

Microsoft (MSFT)

ChatGPT logo seen on the smartphone, Microsoft (MSFT) logo seen on the laptop. Microsoft Copilot
Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

In an investor note Oct. 30, investment bank Piper Sandler contended that Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) new AI assistant, CoPilot, can produce an “iPhone moment” for the software gorilla.

With a Nov. 1 launch date, it is supposed to simplify computer programming while providing assistance with a variety of other IT tasks. Also, CoPilot will make many projects easier to complete, according to the firm.

Piper believes that MSFT’s AI projects can generate annual revenue of $10 billion within three years. If the company’s sales from AI soar in 2024, the shares could get a significant boost.

The bank kept a $425 price target and an overweight rating on the shares.

GitLab (GTLB)

In this photo illustration the GitLab (GTLB) logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

GitLab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) platform enables users to develop software. Last May, the company launched an alliance with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Under the deal, Gitlab will utilize Google Cloud to provide “new AI-assisted features” that will help firms more easily develop software with “high quality” features, Investor’s Business Daily reported recently.

Also, after Alphabet bought shares of GTLB twice earlier this year, it now owns 2.5% of GTLB. This serves as a clear indication that the search giant has high hopes for GitLab. If the adoption of GitLab’s new offerings take off in 2024, GTLB stock could soar.

Intel (INTC)

Close up of Intel (INTC) sign at entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley. Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company.
Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is developing chips that enable users to exploit localized AI, also known as Edge AI. In other words, instead of utilizing the AI from computers at far-away data centers, consumers and companies will be able to obtain information produced with the AI of their own devices. And, many of the latter devices will be powered by Intel’s chips.

This localized AI is viewed as faster, cheaper, and more secure. It enables users to perform more tasks than datacenter-based AI. Therefore, Intel’s AI chips look poised to surge high next year as many consumers and companies exploit the advantages of localized AI.

Indeed, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger reported on a recent Q3 earnings call that the company has several chips which enable localized AI, including its Xeon semiconductors. The CEO added that the overall demand for the Xeon chips had surged significantly, “with over one-third of 4th Gen Xeon shipments directly related to AI applications.”

Further, Intel is developing its Grand Rapids chips, expected to be two to three times more proficient at AI inferencing than the fourth generation Xeon semiconductors. These new chips could be breakthrough innovations for Intel.

Meanwhile, the demand for the chip giant’s Gaudi offerings, which are used to create AI, are booming. The overall orders for those chips doubled in the 90 days that ended on Oct. 26, Gelsinger reported.

A new version of the Gaudi chip, Gaudi 3, is expected sometime in 2024, according to another InvestorPlace columnist Alex Sirois. These Gaudi 3 chips could become another breakthrough innovation for Intel in 2024.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer held a long position in INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Semiconductor, Software, Technology

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/3-stocks-to-watch-for-breakthrough-innovations-in-2024/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC