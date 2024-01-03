3 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy for 5X Gains by 2027

Identifying the next big wave is crucial for maximizing returns among investment opportunities. This article delves into three potential 5X emerging market stocks that could reach the mark by 2027.
The first one, the technology powerhouse, exhibits robust financials and a strategic roadmap in semiconductor technology. Meanwhile, the second one, a key player in materials, showcases operational excellence and a focus on green initiatives, setting the stage for substantial growth. The third one, the e-commerce giant, strategically focuses on customer-centric approaches, logistics enhancement and platform ecosystem building, aiming for long-term market valuation acceleration.
Read more to uncover the key fundamentals driving the lead of these companies in the information technology, materials and consumer discretionary sectors, respectively. These stocks present enticing prospects for investors seeking the next frontier in market growth.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (NYSE:TSM) balance sheet and top line reveal significant value-growth potential, ending Q3 with cash and marketable securities of TWD 1.55 trillion ($48 billion), positioning it well for strategic investments and operational flexibility. Notably, inventory days decreased by 3 to 96 days, indicating effective inventory management. At the performance level, the gross margin for TSMC in Q3 increased slightly to 54.3%, reflecting higher capacity utilization.
The technology migration cadence highlights TSMC’s roadmap for advancing semiconductor technologies. The 3-nanometer technology attained a vital revenue contribution in Q3 2023, following the successful ramp of the 5-nanometer technology in Q3 2020. The company is projected to shift to the 2-nanometer technology, and its expected volume production is in 2025. In the same direction, there will be a meaningful contribution of 2-nanometer technology to revenue growth within two years of volume production.
Additionally, the strong ramp of the 3-nanometer tech and higher demand for the 5-nanometer tech in Q3 led to a 13.7% sequential increase in revenue in NT dollars (+10.2% in US dollars). As of Q3 2023, the 3-nanometer process technology contributed 6% of wafer revenue, while 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer accounted for 37% and 16%, respectively. Advanced technologies (7-nanometer and below) yielded 59% of wafer revenue.
Furthermore, revenue contribution by platform, High-Performance Computing (HPC), increased by 6% quarter-over-quarter to account for 42% of revenue. Similarly, smartphone revenue increased by 33%, contributing 39% to total revenue. The Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive experienced changes of 24% and -24%, respectively, contributing 9% and 5%. Lastly, Data Communication and Entertainment (DCE) decreased by 1% to account for 2% of revenue.
Finally, TSMC has diversified revenues and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, particularly in HPC and artificial intelligence applications, which may continue to boost the company’s market valuations.
Vale (VALE)
Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) Iron Solutions segment stands out for its operational excellence. The segment is a key factor in the market valuation boost. To begin with, in Q3 2023, Vale delivered impressive results, operating the S11D at a high rate and boosting pellet feed production from Brucutu. Despite facing one-off engineering issues and the impact of a power outage across Brazil, Vale exceeded the 9-month output in 2023 by 5 million metric tons compared to 9 million in 2022.
Additionally, the company improved its portfolio’s average quality and increased pellet production by 11% in the quarter. Notably, Vale significantly reduced the production-to-sales gap, traditionally high in Q3, by around 50% compared to 2022, highlighting Vale’s capability to maintain operational efficiency. Also, iron ore finds and pellet sales increased by 6% in Q3, further contributing to narrowing the production-to-sales gap. Looking ahead, Vale expects to continue reducing this gap in Q4. Hence, these trends demonstrate Vale’s capability to enhance production and sales while focusing on high-quality output.
On the other hand, Vale’s focus on strategic agreements and the development of Mega Hubs plays a crucial role in supporting its growth potential. The company signed two strategic agreements, one with Porto do Acu for a facility in Brazil for hot rigid iron production and another with H2 Green Steel for concentration units in Brazil and North America. These agreements may contribute to the low-carbon steel value chain, edging Vale’s towards decarbonization.
Fundamentally, concentration solutions are pivotal to Vale’s decarbonization strategy, with plans to build the first Mega Hub in 2024. Overall, these agreements with strategic partners reflect Vale’s proactive approach to capitalizing on opportunities in the green hydrogen market.
JD.com (JD)
One fundamental aspect of JD.com’s (NASDAQ:JD) recent efforts is expanding free shipping coverage for users in Q3. Leveraging improved logistics capabilities, the minimum order value for free shipping services was lowered from RMB99 to RMB59 for all users, enhancing their experience.
JD.com’s focus on live streaming as part of its promotional strategy is also highlighted. JD’s live-streaming sessions, hosted by category managers, have gained popularity. These managers leverage JD’s supply chain capabilities as product experts without charging additional commission fees. Hence, this approach allows the company to offer a broad selection of products at competitive prices, contributing to a positive user experience.
Further, the focus on after-sale customer service is another aspect of JD’s focus on user satisfaction. The expansion of industry-leading instant refunds and one-click for best-price guaranteed services demonstrates a focus on addressing user concerns. Fundamentally, the positive outcome of these efforts is reflected in higher user engagement, as evidenced by the accelerated growth in user order frequency during Q3 compared to the past six quarters.
Another fundamental in motion is JD’s focus on building a differentiated platform ecosystem, a key pillar of its growth strategy. The company ensures that 1P and 3P sellers follow the same operating philosophy, creating a comprehensive platform where both can compete and thrive.
Finally, implementing a scoring system, considering elements like price competitiveness and product quality, incentivizes positive behavior from 3P merchants. Encouraging results include continuous double-digit growth in 3P advertising revenue, active 3P merchants, and the growth of 3P orders. Therefore, these fundamentals may rapidly boost JD’s market valuation over the long term.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in TSM and JD. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
