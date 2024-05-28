Revenge of the Apes: 3 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That Could Pop Next

WallStreetBets is renowned as a group focused on making some of the riskiest bets in the market. I usually scour the market for high-risk, high-reward bets. Many of these picks often include assets like penny cryptos, but often, some of the things that even I see on that subreddit (especially on the “loss” thread) has me spooked. That said, it’s not a “degen” like so many on this thread. And it’s also true that many investors on r/WallStreetBets are now discussing many healthy companies that could take off in the coming quarters.
I will be looking at three such stocks today. The retail trading army has been known to move mountains, and their collective power should not be underestimated. When they set their sights on a stock, it can often lead to a frenzy of buying activity that sends shares soaring. While not all of their picks may be winners, here are three r/WallStreetBets stocks that have been discussed a great deal recently, and I think could actually have big upside from here.
Boeing (BA)
Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) first-quarter results were mixed, with losses coming in at $355 million, and revenue down 7.5% year-over-year. However, I believe the company is taking positive steps to address its quality control issues and stabilize its manufacturing processes. Continuing top-line growth should cause shares to head higher in the coming years.
Even without touching on the issues with its planes, the fact that a Boeing whistleblower passed away from a “self-inflicted” gunshot, and another one passed away not so long after from what appears to be a “flu,” these events will likely slow Boeing’s recovery in the near term.
However, it’s also true the long-term returns from these levels could be substantial. By the end of 2024, Boeing expects to have largely completed the delivery of its 737 and 787 inventory, effectively closing down its two large temporary manufacturing locations. This should lead to more stable commercial business operations.
Demand across Boeing’s product lines still remains strong. If the company can successfully implement quality control initiatives and streamline its production processes, it could make a full recovery in the coming years.
Pfizer (PFE)
It seems Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is still adjusting to life after the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments slowed down. The company’s quarterly revenue dropped almost 19% year over year to $14.88 billion. However, their earnings of 82 cents per share were much better than analysts predicted, coming in 31 cents above estimates. Profits are definitely holding up much better than expected.
Punishing the stock just because vaccine sales aren’t growing like they were may not be a good idea. The company’s leadership is moving in the right direction, focusing on more than just pandemic offerings. The acquisition of Seagen already appears to be paying off, with cancer drugs like Padcev contributing to a 19% rise in oncology revenue this quarter. Revenue should recover nicely from here.
With PFE stock finding support and bouncing up higher around $25 per share, and management executing their turnaround plan, I wouldn’t be shocked if Pfizer “pops” like many in the WallStreetBets community think it can.
Intel (INTC)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was once seen as a very cutting-edge chipmaker. If you were building a PC, this was the go-to company. However, that has all changed recently.
Now, I still think now is not the time for investors to give up on Intel. The computer CPU market share has stabilized, and Intel has even started to “win” here again.
The real deal is AI, and I expect Gaudi3 to be a stepping stone for flashier chips in the coming years. While Intel’s Q1 results weren’t spectacular, the company has showed steady progress on certain key metrics. While revenue of $12.72 billion missed estimates slightly, this figure still grew a respectable 8.6%. And the 18 cents in earnings per share Intel reported beat expectations by 4 cents.
I know Intel has had its struggles, with the stock revisiting 2022’s trough valuations. But when I look under the hood, I see a company that’s executing much better than it did just a couple of years ago. CEO Pat Gelsinger highlighted several key milestones this quarter, like adding Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as a Foundry customer.
Sure, Intel may not be winning the chip battle outright at the moment. However, with sequential revenue growth expected to accelerate into 2025, driven by an enterprise PC refresh, recovering data center demand, and other cyclical tailwinds, I believe the company is on a meaningfully improved trajectory. Analysts see good upside from here, too.
INTC stock looks quite attractive to me at these beaten-down levels as a longer-term hold. The stock’s 1.63% dividend yield seals the deal for me.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.