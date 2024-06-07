7 Must-Have Growth Stocks to Hold Until 2031

Uncovering growth stocks with long-term potential is vital for investors trying to assemble strong portfolios in the current market environment. These seven long-term growth stocks show businesses with creative plans and solid fundamentals ready to outperform. Every firm offers different prospects for development and profitability, from digital disruptors reshaping data analytics and financial services to telemedicine pioneers using AI to improve patient care. Stocks that show persistence and flexibility in changing market conditions and the prospect of big profits are drawing increasing attention from the street.
These businesses, prime examples of this trend, offer state-of-the-art communication solutions and the ability to satisfy the growing need for networking infrastructure and AI. Additionally, they are adept at handling the nation’s financial system. Understanding these companies’ core strengths—such as profitability, revenue growth, technical innovation, and market expansion—provides valuable insight into their potential to create long-term value over the next decade. This makes them ideal investment choices through 2031.
Teladoc Health (TDOC)
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) leads in telemedicine and virtual healthcare solutions. In Q1 2024, cross-selling to Teladoc Health’s current clientele accounted for two-thirds of reservations. The other third came from new customers, suggesting that the company’s broad product line has been used in a successful “land and expand” approach. Further, client interest in the Chronic Care + Bundle options is rising. Introducing new offerings to current customers, like the weight control and diabetes programs, offers substantial cross-selling opportunities and the opportunity to increase income.
Moreover, AI models have been incorporated into almost every facet of Teladoc Health’s operations, including member engagement and provider matching. This integration’s assistance in enhancing member retention and enrollment optimization directly impacts revenue and profitability goals. Significant increases in member engagement have been observed when generative AI is used to produce hyper-personalized content. This indicates a promising new direction for service uptake and retention.
Overall, Teladoc Health’s inclusion on the long-term growth stocks list stems from innovative AI integration and expanding product offerings.
RingCentral (RNG)
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) provides cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. The RingEX and RingCX platforms clearly show the company’s focus on advancement. The use of AI-driven technologies like RingSense AI boosts productivity and real-time interactions. With that, RingEX aims to improve the employee experience. In the meantime, RingCX provides a feature-rich contact center solution driven by AI that is available globally and includes over 1K functions.
Further, RingCentral has a wide network of partners, including more than 15K channel partners and strategic partnerships with major international service providers, including Vodafone (NYSE:VOD), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, and AT&T (NYSE:T). This expands the company’s market reach and scalability. Their worldwide service provider network is further expanded through partnerships. Such as the one they have with Optus, the second-largest telecom operator in Australia.
To sum up, RingCentral is recommended for the long-term growth stocks list due to its AI-driven platforms and extensive partner network, including major telecom providers.
Block (SQ)
Block (NYSE:SQ) operates in consumer finance and payment processing. The company derived solid performance for Q1 2024, including a $2.09 billion overall gross profit, a 22% rise from the previous year. Both Cash App and Square made major contributions to this expansion. Cash App’s gross profit increased by 25% to $1.26 billion. Meanwhile, Square’s gross profit increased by 19% to $820 million over the previous year. These numbers show Block’s capacity to gain market share in consumer financial services and payment processing.
Additionally, Block’s profitability numbers have significantly improved. The company’s adjusted operating income of $364 million was a seven-fold increase over the prior year. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA of $705 million virtually doubled annually. Block’s expanded capacity to turn profits into cash reflects its better conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow. Hence, this improves Block’s financial flexibility and the possibility of future investments.
To conclude, Block is favored on the long-term growth stocks list for its impressive revenue and profit growth and solid cash flow generation.
Palantir (PLTR)
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) leads in data analytics and software solutions for government and commercial clients. In Q1 2024, the company’s adjusted operating margin increased to 36%, which indicates robust cost control and operational efficiency despite sales growth. In Q1 2024, the Rule of 40 score—accounting for profitability and sales growth rate—rose to 57%. This indicator shows Palantir’s prudent approach to expansion and profitability, essential for maintaining long-term viability in the cutthroat technology industry.
Moreover, with a net dollar retention rate of 111%, Palantir’s current customers are sticking around and increasing their interactions with the business. This indicator shows the value that users get out of Palantir’s platforms. Further, Palantir has demonstrated its capacity to obtain and extend large-scale, mission-critical contracts through notable transactions with government agencies and Fortune 500 firms. Examples of these deals include the three-year expansion arrangement with a Fortune 500 industrial company and the US Army’s TITAN program contract.
Overall, Palantir stands out on the long-term growth stocks list for its high operational efficiency and strong revenue growth from major contracts.
Immersion (IMMR)
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) focuses on haptic technology. The company’s Q1 2024 total revenue of $43.8 million was a massive rise from Q1 2023 revenues of $7.1 million, indicating an exceptional annual growth rate of more than 5X. This remarkable increase in sales suggests a strong market need for Immersion’s haptic technology. This might lead to the company’s offerings earning a larger market share.
Additionally, with a growth rate of 108.4%, net income grew to $19.8 million from $9.5 million in Q1 2023. Immersion can efficiently convert sales into bottom-line earnings and effectively control operating expenses. These notable gains in profitability reflect this. Such developments in profitability increase value and reflect that Immersion has been able to leverage its sales growth. In short, Immersion’s inclusion on the long-term growth stocks list is based on exceptional revenue growth, significant profitability improvements, and strong cash flow generation.
Celestica (CLS)
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) provides manufacturing and supply chain solutions for tech companies. For Q1 2024, the company generated $2.21 billion in sales, a solid 20% increase over the previous year. The Communications and Enterprise Solutions (CCS) division led this expansion. Its sales increased by 38% annually to reach $1.44 billion. Celestica has a solid market lead and a sharp approach to meeting the growing demand from hyperscale clients. This is especially true in AI computing solutions and networking infrastructure.
Indeed, Celestica showed considerable increases in operating efficiency and profitability. For the first time, the company’s quarterly margin surpassed 6% in Q1 2024, reaching 6.2%, up from 5.2% in Q1 2023. Celestica has successfully managed costs throughout all sectors and optimized manufacturing efficiency, as seen by this 1% increase in profit. To conclude, Celestica merits consideration on the long-term growth stocks list due to substantial revenue growth and improved profitability.
PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) operates in Brazil’s financial services sector. In Q1 2024, the company derived extraordinary financial performance, reflected by improvements in net income and total payment volume (TPV). The company’s net income was R$522 million, indicating an annual boost of 33.2%. Meanwhile, its GAAP net income was R$483 million, indicating an annual increase of 30.5%. An increase in net income demonstrates PagSeguro’s capacity to develop operations profitably while preserving solid margins in its banking and payments divisions.
Further, PagSeguro recorded a TPV of R$111.7 billion in the Payments category, indicating a significant 26.8% annual increase. The TPV per merchant rose solidly by 35.2% yearly to R$17.2 thousand, suggesting a possible improvement in merchant engagement and higher transaction volumes. In short, PagSeguro’s mark on the long-term growth stocks list solidifies financial solid performance, including significant growth in net income and total payment volume.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in PLTR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.